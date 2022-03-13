Report: Broncos Re-Sign OT Calvin Anderson to One-Year Deal Worth $2.5M

With a new franchise quarterback incoming, the Denver Broncos took action to bolster his offensive line. On Sunday, 9NEWS' Mike Klis reported that Denver has re-signed offensive tackle Calvin Anderson to a one-year, $1.5 million deal. Klis reports Anderson's deal is worth $2.5M in total if he hits all escalators.

Like fullback/tight end Andrew Beck, who was also re-signed on Sunday, the Broncos opted to negotiate a one-year deal with Anderson instead of applying a restricted free-agent tender. Both Beck and Anderson were poised to open the new league year this week as RFAs.

"Broncos have reached agreement with swing OT Calvin Anderson on a 1-yr fully guaranteed for about $1.5M. Anderson, like Andrew Beck, a RFA who gets 1-yr deal with guarantee in lieu of original round tender. Anderson to compete at RT but also a very good backup at LT/RT," Klis tweeted.

Anderson, who will turn 26 later this month, enters his third year. Though he went undrafted out of Texas in 2019, he signed with New England, only to be waived later that spring.

The New York Jets picked Anderson up, but it didn't last as the young tackle was waived in the final roster cut-downs and re-signed to the practice squad. From there, the Broncos swooped in and signed him to the active roster.

Anderson has been a Bronco since, starting five games. Three of those starts came last season for Denver.

Anderson is more of a left tackle but can play on the right side. For now, he projects as Denver's starting right tackle — if the team had to suit up for a game tomorrow.

However, expect the Broncos to be active in free agency and/or the NFL draft when it comes to procuring offensive tackle talent to help protect Russell Wilson. Bobby Massie and Cameron Fleming are both unrestricted free agents and behind starting left tackle Garett Bolles, and now Anderson, there's Quinn Bailey before a steep precipice of zero experience.

Here's to hoping Anderson can stay healthy after suffering a lower-leg injury in Week 12 that landed him on season-ending injured reserve. He must be doing well or else the Broncos wouldn't have pounced so soon to re-sign him.

