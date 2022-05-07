Chad Johnson Predicts 1,500-Yard, 10-TD Season for Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy

Gone are the days of Jerry Jeudy doing little more than running a billion jet-sweep motions, the forgettable days haunted by weak quarterback play and archaic coaching. The days when the Denver Broncos wide receiver failed to touch end-zone grass — an entire season's length, as was his 2021 experience.

"There are things you can control and things you can’t control," Jeudy told reporters on May 4. "Those first two years are gone now, so I’m just focused on this year.”

What happens next on the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Mercifully, thanks to the arrival of new head coach/offensive play-caller Nathaniel Hackett and Super Bowl-winning QB Russell Wilson, those days appear in the rearview. The worst should be behind Jeudy, an ultra-talent who's yet to put it all together at the highest level, yet to justify his first-round draft pedigree.

Now is the time to buy low on Jeudy stock, of which Bengals legend Chad Johnson is a majority shareholder.

For objectivity's sake, it's worth noting that Jeudy has totaled 1,323 receiving yards and three touchdowns across his first 26 NFL games. The Alabama product has also struggled with drops and will be competing for Wilson's attention in the Broncos' stacked WR corps alongside alphas Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick.

There are many mouths that need feeding — lest we forget the tight ends — but a singular food source. To hope Jeudy meets Johnson's gaudy prediction is a worthy aspiration; breakout hype is justified. Expecting him to is ... less so, however.

Then again, it just might align with Jeudy's self-admitted goals for his pivotal third year, which he's choosing to keep private.

“Yeah, I have some type of goals, but only for me to look at," Jeudy said.

Save the receipts.

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!