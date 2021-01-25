Report: Chargers Hire Broncos Coach as New Defensive Coordinator

The Vic Fangio coaching tree is sprouting a thorn in the side of the Denver Broncos' head man.

As The MMQB's Albert Breer reported late Sunday night, the Los Angeles Chargers are hiring Broncos secondary coach Renaldo Hill as their new defensive coordinator, replacing Gus Bradley.

The Chargers, of course, are led by rookie HC Brandon Staley, who, of course, was Denver's linebackers coach under Fangio for the 2019 season before leaving to become the Los Angeles Rams' defensive boss in 2020.

A former NFL safety who ended his playing career in the Mile High City, Hill was hired by Fangio in 2019 following a one-year stint as the Miami Dolphins' assistant DBs coach. The Broncos' pass defense ranked 11th overall amid Hill's inaugural campaign. Feeding off his tutelage, safeties Justin Simmons and Kareem Jackson were named a second-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl alternate, respectively.

The secondary fell to 16th this season as the Broncos' back end was decimated by A.J. Bouye's suspension and injuries to Bryce Callahan, Essang Bassey, and Duke Dawson. The lone bright spots were Simmons, who led the club with five interceptions en route to his first Pro Bowl nod, and rookie cornerback Michael Ojemudia, who blossomed into a starter — default or not — by year's end.

Because Denver doesn't sport dual DB coaches, Fangio and new general manager George Paton likely will look out-of-house for Hill's successor. It's possible, however, the brain trust promotes defensive assistant Chris Beake or fobs the added responsibility on in-title-only DC Ed Donatell, a longtime secondary coach.

But, wait! There's more!

The Broncos also could lose revered running backs coach Curtis Modkins, who interviewed for the Philadelphia Eagles' offensive coordinator vacancy on Sunday, 9News' Mike Klis reported.

