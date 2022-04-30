Chiefs Top Rookie Fires Shot at 'Little Guy' Russell Wilson

The allure of Russell Wilson apparently extends to the Denver Broncos' biggest, baddest AFC West nemesis.

Speaking on Day 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft, Kansas City Chiefs first-round pick, defensive end George Karlaftis, explained that Wilson — not Justin Herbert or Derek Carr — is the quarterback within his division he's most excited about sacking.

All five feet, 11 inches of Wilson.

"Guy's had a lot of success," Karlaftis said in Las Vegas. "He's a little guy, so he's gonna run and scramble and all that stuff. So I'm looking forward to getting after him."

Karlaftis (6-4, 266) was a productive if unspectacular pass-rusher during three seasons at Purdue. The No. 30 overall choice collected 14 sacks, 29 tackles for loss, and three forced fumbles across 843 career snaps for the Boilermakers. In 2021, he totaled eight QB hits en route to All-American and consensus first-team All-Big Ten honors.

A plug-and-play starter, Karlaftis likely will be lined up opposite Broncos right tackle Billy Turner when the clubs face off. Per Pro Football Focus, Turner has allowed 128 hurries, 32 sacks, and 25 hits across eight professional seasons, including a three-year stint in Denver from 2016-2018.

The Broncos did not select a tackle amid the 2022 draft, using only one pick on an offensive lineman (center Luke Wattenberg; No. 171 overall).

