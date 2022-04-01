The Broncos' magnificent offseason haul might not be over.

The Denver Broncos have been lauded for their offseason haul, from acquiring Russell Wilson via trade to making several key tier-one free-agent signings. But GM George Paton isn't done adding to the roster.

He can't be because the NFL draft is right around the corner. But Paton might also have his eye on a few veteran vestiges still lingering on the open market.

According to ESPN's Jordan Schultz, former Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu is one of those veterans the Broncos have shown 'great' interest in.

"Numerous teams would love to sign Tyrann Mathieu, though execs I’ve spoken with this week don’t feel he’s in a rush. The 4x All-Pro is a GREAT player with interest from Cowboys, Colts, Saints, Broncos, Eagles, Ravens, Steelers, and Cowboys (will Jerry Jones spend?) - among others," Shultz tweeted on Thursday.

When it comes to the Broncos under Paton, where there's smoke, there's usually fire. When Wilson tweeted about "miracles" earlier this week, Mathieu opted to quote tweet the Broncos' QB with a big green checkmark, triggering many to wonder if a deal is imminent.

Wilson has been involved in free-agent recruiting since arriving in Denver. It would make sense if he'd made overtures to Mathieu, who's still trying to decide who to sign with for 2022.

Mathieu, 29, is known as 'The Honey Badger' and is one of those fiery and fiesty players that fans love to hate when he's on a rival's team. But similar to Aqib Talib, when a guy like Mathieu is on your team, fans love him to death.

Last season in Kansas City, Mathieu started 16 games at safety, notching 76 tackles (60 solo), three interceptions, six passes defense, and scored one defensive touchdown. A former standout at LSU, he entered the league as Arizona's third-round draft pick back in 2013.

Mathieu's NFL career has spanned three teams, including the Cardinals, Chiefs, and Houston Texans. The last deal he signed was with the Chiefs, where he garnered a three-year deal worth $42 million.

Mathieu was on Kansas City's World Champion roster of 2019. He's a three-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro, with one second-team All-Pro nod as well.

