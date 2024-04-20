3 Pass-Rush Prospects to Upgrade Broncos' Defense
The Denver Broncos struggled to get consistent pressure last year without blitzing, limiting their coverage options. If the Broncos want to be a more versatile defense, they need to be able to win with only four pass rushers, and to do that, they need more help.
While the Broncos do have some quality pass rushers, they lack a difference-maker, and there are options in the 2024 NFL draft class that could become that difference-maker. Let's examine three.
Chop Robinson | Penn State
- Height: 6-foot-3
- Weight: 254 pounds
- Arm Length: 32-1/2 inches
- Hands: 9-1/8 inches
- Relative Athletic Score: 9.72
Pros
Robinson is an elite athlete for the NFL with rare explosiveness when it comes to getting off the snap. He gets upfield quickly, making it hard for tackles to stay in front of him. There is a good understanding and use of leverage, and he works to get under tackles' pads and get them on their heels.
Robinson's speed makes it hard to outrun him on the edge with quarterbacks or running backs. He can close quickly, limit the space outside runners have to work with and force them to cut upfield close to the boundary. His game has enough strength to be a decent enough edge setter against the run, though his speed leads to most of his wins.
A decent pass-rushing arsenal stems from Robinson's explosion, suddenness, and athleticism. He can quickly cross a blocker's face, which makes his upfield explosiveness even more dangerous. His lower half has good flexibility to dip under the tackle's outside shoulder and make the tight cut to the quarterback.
Cons
As athletic and explosive as Robinson is, the production is lackluster, with 10 sacks and 87 hurries over three seasons. His production dipped from 2022, with five sacks and 48 pressures, to three sacks and 26 pressures in 2023. Instead of showing growth with his technique and improving the production, he took a step back.
Robinson struggles with proper technique to set an edge, and relying on his athleticism won’t work as well in the NFL as in college. The footwork is a mess, leading to disjointed movements that detract from his athleticism. There are multiple instances of slipping off blocks, and his pass rush lacks a plan and a wide array of moves and counters with the inability to transition from move to move seamlessly.
Fit With Broncos
Robinson's athleticism and explosion are exceptional and would entice almost any team. He brings an element that the Broncos don’t have in their current rushers, and he has the potential to be the top guy. The question is whether the Broncos believe they have the coaches to develop Robinson to reach that ceiling.
Big Board Position: No. 27 overall.
Adisa Isaac | Penn State
- Height: 6-foot-4
- Weight: 247 pounds
- Arm Length: 33-7/8 inches
- Hands: 9-5/8 inches
- Relative Athletic Score: 8.99
Pros
Isaac is a capable prospect but is overlooked due to his teammate Robinson. Isaac was named team captain and took his leadership duties seriously.
With a physical play style and a non-stop motor, Issac consistently works his way into the backfield. With 69 pressures and 13 sacks over the last two seasons, he had solid enough production but took a step forward with nine of those sacks in 2023.
Isaac has good awareness and does well with breaking down plays and communicating with his teammates. He has a rare ability to be the quarterback of the defense from the edge position because of his communication skills and how he sees the game.
There are some good techniques, especially with Isaac's hands, to keep blockers off his frame and set himself up for success. He takes good angles when getting after the quarterback and chasing plays to the outside or behind. His lower half has some looseness, and he can counter inside with some quick footwork.
Cons
There is a good frame, and Isaac has room for additional mass, especially in the lower half. He can get bullied at the point of attack as he doesn’t have enough power to set an anchor. When working through blocks, he loses balance and takes himself out of the play.
Isaac's technique as a pass rusher needs to be developed and cleaned up. He will lose contain inside to get after the quarterback by taking a deep and wide arc. He needs to add moves to his arsenal, primarily counters, to cut his rush back inside.
Fit With Broncos
Isaac has some tools to work with, but he is more of a second or third rusher, and the Broncos already have plenty of such players. He works in the scheme and still can be an option for the Broncos, especially with Baron Browning and Jonathon Cooper in the final year of their contracts.
Big Board Position: No. 58 overall.
Michael Hall Jr. | Ohio State
- Height: 6-foot-3
- Weight: 290 pounds
- Arm Length: 33-1/2 inches
- Hands: 10 inches
- Relative Athletic Score: 9.57
Pros
Hall is an interior pass rusher, unlike Robinson and Isaac, and the quickness from Hall is exceptional. During the Senior Bowl, it was rare to see Hall lose a rep as none of the offensive linemen could handle how quick and sudden he was. There is solid strength to work with to keep him from being a liability against the run, but he is a pass rusher first and foremost.
As an undersized defensive lineman, Hall needs the knee-drop technique to help against double teams, and he has it, and it is extremely well-developed. He does well to take contact without it affecting his rush attack, and he has an excellent arm-over move that is next to impossible to block. His pass-rush attack has a plan with many initial moves and counters.
The explosion off the snap is there, and he does well to connect with leverage and convert that explosion into power. His twitchiness is insane, and he can instantly change the direction of his attack. There is room on his frame for additional mass.
Cons
There are size constraints with Hall, and he needs that additional mass. He doesn’t have the power in his lower half to fully drive through blocks, so he has to work around them or is taken out of the play. The ability to stack blockers is there, but he can struggle to shed them.
Hall lacks the lower-half strength to be a wall against the run, and while he has the knee drop technique, his run defense lacks outside of it. There are issues cornering as a pass rusher or when chasing plays outside, making him more linear than ideal. He can get ahead and leave the cut-back lane open when working laterally.
Fit With Broncos
The Broncos need interior pressure from someone other than Zach Allen. Even though Hall isn’t great against the run, the Broncos have the run defenders to make up for it. They could use Hall's pass-rush potential and work him as part of a rotation, limiting his exposure as a run defender.
Big Board Position: No. 68 overall.
Better Fit for Broncos
While any of the three would work for the Broncos and fit in well, Robinson has the potential to be a game-changer the team needs. Hall brings that interior ability the Broncos are desperately in search of, so while Robinson is the best fit, Hall isn’t too far behind him.
