Finding Broncos: 3 Mid-Round IOL to Compete for Starting Job
As the 2024 season approaches, the Denver Broncos have their starting guards in place. However, the future of these positions is uncertain.
With Quinn Meinerz's contract set to expire and the potential for Ben Powers not to meet expectations, the Broncos may be forced to make some tough decisions. There's also a significant hole at the center spot with Lloyd Cushenberry III leaving in free agency.
The Broncos drafted centers Alex Forsyth and Luke Wattenberg over the last two drafts, and they will compete with the recently signed Sam Mustipher for the starting job. However, none inspire confidence due to a lack of experience from Wattenberg and Forsyth and Mustipher's extremely poor experience.
The Broncos could use a starting center, but versatility is always coveted on the offensive line. With the status of the interior for 2025 unknown, they could potentially find developmental pieces to take over as starters. Any of these three prospects could be an option for the Broncos.
Christian Mahogany | Boston College
- Height: 6-foot-3
- Weight: 314 pounds
- Arm Length: 33-1/2 inches
- Hands: 10-1/2 inches
- Relative Athletic Score: 9.63
Pros
Mahogany is a powerfully built guard prospect with over 2,500 snaps played in three seasons. He has shown the ability to make significant technique improvements during the season, leading to some very different-looking tape from the first half of the 2023 season to the second half. The power is clear as day to see, and it is throughout his body with a strong punch to jolt defenders.
Mahogany's attitude and demeanor are what teams want from their offensive line. He will engage with force when pulling and climbing and can knock defenders to the turf. He's a mauler in the run game in the truest form and can dislodge anchored defenders and generate push at the point of attack.
Mahogany's hand technique is clean and consistent, and he maintains solid balance and base when working in base protection. There is a powerful anchor that is next to impossible for defenders to work through to create interior pressure. While he is decent in pass protection, he is a run blocker first and foremost, and he needs to go to a team that is a run-first offense and keeps runs mostly between the tackles.
Cons
Mahogany's footwork improved during the 2023 season but engrained bad habits consistently pop up on tape. NFL coaches must rework the footwork by practically tearing it down and building it from scratch. There also isn’t short area quickness or agility, which does limit his scheme fit. Mahogany is also a guard-only prospect, which limits its versatility even more.
Mahogany's balance through contact could be more consistent, and he will get top-heavy in pass protection. There needs to be more consistency with his base and balance in pass protection. He also leaves himself open to counters and needs help to change direction to handle counter moves. The feet are heavy and plodding, which adds to his issues with handling quicker interior defenders or stunts and twists.
Fit With Broncos
Mahogany would be an excellent fit for the Broncos, and he has experience working on both sides of the line. He could use the 2024 season to develop and work as a backup swing guard before looking to take a starting position for the 2025 season.
Big Board Position: No. 103 overall.
What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!
Sedrick Van Pran-Granger | Georgia
- Height: 6-foot-4
- Weight: 298 pounds
- Arm Length: 31-3/8 inches
- Hands: 9-1/2 inches
- Relative Athletic Score: 7.62
Pros
Van Pran-Granger has good size and experience, with over 2,700 snaps played in the last three seasons. During that span, he allowed one sack and 34 total pressures. He has that aggressive and gritty demeanor that teams want from their offensive line and the football IQ to make the needed calls when working as the center.
Van Pran-Granger's footwork is clean and consistent, and he can slide to mirror defenders in short spaces with light and quick feet. There is good hand technique, and they are quick to fire and reload when needed. The grip strength is excellent and helps him control and sustain blocks, which can be extremely difficult for defenders to break free.
Van Pran-Granger's football IQ is top-notch, and he has a natural feel for working on all kinds of blocks. He is rarely out of position with his blocks and does well when having to pass blocks off. When pulling or climbing, he does so with timing and rhythm to hit the landmarks and engages with force to pancake defenders and spring longer runs.
Cons
Van Pran-Granger's pad level has issues, especially when working at the point of attempt. He will get upright and give up leverage to defenders, which helps give the defender some control over the block. The recovery ability isn’t there, and not much of an anchor to stall bull-rush attempts.
Van Pran-Granger has a bad habit of lunging and reaching for contact, which hurts his balance. It can make it easy to pull him and break through the gap to get after whoever has the ball. There might be a sense that he has to lunge or reach due to shorter arms than ideal. That lack of length will only limit him as a center in the NFL.
Fit With Broncos
Van Pran-Granger is better suited for a scheme that will better use his movement skills when pulling or climbing. There are concerns about his core strength and general power, making him a tough fit for the Broncos run scheme. He can compete for a starting center job, but it would be trying to make a square peg fit in a round hole.
Big Board Position: No. 107 overall.
Isaiah Adams | Illinois
- Height: 6-foot-4
- Weight: 315 pounds
- Arm Length: 33-7/8 inches
- Hands: 9 inches
- Relative Athletic Score: 7.23
Pros
Adams has spent the last two years at Illinois since coming up from the junior college level. He was a two-year starter, starting at left tackle, left guard, and right tackle, and was quick to gain the respect of his teammates and earn the team captain status. There is good size and athleticism, with Adams adding versatility to the scheme while having the ability to work as a tackle or guard.
Adams has exceptional quickness when firing out of his stance, and he is quick to engage defenders. The hand placement is there, with good enough power to jolt defenders. His power is also there when he has to drop his anchor and stall bull-rush attempts or dislodge anchored defenders in the run game.
The term ‘dancing bear’ applies to Adams with his light feet, and he keeps his butt on the quarterback when working in pass protection most of the time. He also has the attitude and demeanor that teams want from their blockers. Adams looks to finish blocks and is aggressive as a blocker.
Cons
Adams has many consistency issues, and his pass protection production could be improved. Over two seasons, he allowed 13 sacks and 42 pressures, though nine sacks and 31 pressures came in 2023 when he was working as the right tackle. The issues in pass protection might have teams keep him as a guard in the NFL, though he does have the traits to work as a tackle with development.
One of the most significant issues with Adams is getting the upper and lower halves to work together. There are too many instances on tape where they are working against each other, leading to disrupted plays by the defense. Cleaning up the technique and consistency could go a long way and even help him when working as a tackle.
While Adams has enough length, he doesn’t use it as well as he should. The punch placement needs to be more centered and could be stiffer to improve effectiveness. He will need to protect his edges better, even if he is a guard full-time. His footwork has some hiccups regarding working laterally and helping mirror defenders.
Fit With Broncos
Adams is a solid fit for the Broncos and works with the extra time needed to develop before getting ready to start. He can backup both sides of the line and provide an emergency tackle option when required. The scheme fit isn’t ideal, but his game has enough power for him to work still and be effective.
Big Board Position: No. 123 overall.
Better Fit for Broncos
Mahogany is the best fit of the three. Undoubtedly, he fits the scheme and can use the time to develop that the Broncos can afford to give him.
Most of that is also true with Adams, though he isn’t the same caliber of power as Mahogany to be an ideal scheme fit. As for Van Pran-Granger, he fits with the need, but the scheme isn’t there and would be a clunky fit to try and make work.
Follow Mile High Huddle on X and Facebook and subscribe on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!