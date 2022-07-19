By the time the 2022 NFL draft was over, the Denver Broncos had made multiple moves to bolster their pass rush. But, the Broncos weren't done, as they targeted Christopher Allen out of Alabama as a college free agent post-draft.

Injuries limited his college career, but Allen's tape was impressive when he was out there on the field. If it weren't for the injuries, many draft analysts thought he had a chance to be a top-150 pick. However, multiple injuries, and the severity thereof, were enough to scare teams away.

Biography

Allen will turn 24 on August 12. He is from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and shocked people when he went to Alabama despite having an offer from LSU.

College Career

Due to injuries, Allen played a total of 902 snaps on defense over four years. However, 2020 was the season he saw the field the most, playing 595 snaps and showing good potential for the NFL.

With 301 pass rush snaps of the 595, Allen picked up 36 pressures, which is one every 8.4 snaps. That's a good rate of pressure for a college player. He also picked up six sacks and 28 stops.

There was a slight concern with missed tackles as Allen missed 10 on the season, which led to a 23.3 missed tackle percentage. However, he was a quick and twitchy athlete who could get after the quarterback, so the missed tackles were forgiven.

Allen picked up 48 pressures and eight sacks throughout his collegiate career, with 38 stops. He showed he was capable as a run defender and in coverage, but he had some excellent pass-rushing chops.

Injuries derailed his 2021 season after just 10 snaps in the first game. He was involved in four plays where he picked up one sack, made two stops, and made the tackle after a reception for seven yards. Unfortunately, he didn't get to see the field more because he was poised to be a top-150 pick at the very least, if not top-75.

Draft

Due to injuries, Allen was limited during the draft process. It played its part in him going undrafted.

2022 Outlook

There is tough competition for the bottom two roster spots in the edge rusher room. The top-four are Bradley Chubb, Randy Gregory, Nik Bonitto, and Baron Browning. Then there's Malik Reed, Jonathon Cooper, and Aaron Patrick, also fighting for a spot.

Reed has the experience, Cooper has some too, and potential, while Patrick was dubbed a core third-phase player by new special teams coordinator Dwayne Stukes. Allen is coming in as the undrafted rookie trying to find a spot for himself.

If Allen is going to make the Broncos' roster, it will need to be with how he does on special teams. Whoever the final two players are at the position will have to contribute to special teams, which means it will play a significant factor in who makes it.

However, if Allen doesn't make the roster, the expectation is the Broncos would look to keep him on the practice squad, assuming he cleared waivers.

