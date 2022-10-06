Colts RB Phillip Lindsay 'Ready' to Face Broncos if Number's Called

The Indianapolis Colts ruled out star running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle) for Thursday night's game at Denver, creating a potential revenge match involving one of his backups — some guy named Phillip Lindsay.

Still a Broncos fan favorite, Lindsay is reportedly "likely" to be elevated from Indianapolis' practice squad with Taylor sidelined, for what would be the first head-to-head against his former team, which controversially cut bait with the Mile High native.

And, storybook plot set, Lindsay isn't wanting for confidence ahead of his primetime return to Empower Field.

"I’m gonna be ready to go if and when my number gets called," he said, via Colts reporter Zak Keefer.

Undrafted out of Colorado, Lindsay spent three NFL seasons with the Broncos, twice surpassing 1,000 rushing yards and earning unprecedented Pro Bowl honors as a 2018 rookie. He scored 18 total touchdowns and averaged 4.8 yards per carry across 42 appearances, including 32 starts.

Much to the fanbase's chagrin, then-new Broncos general manager George Paton moved on from Lindsay amid the 2021 offseason, rescinding his restricted free-agent tender the same day he signed his replacement, RB Mike Boone. Lindsay appeared in 14 games last year — 10 with the Houston Texans, four with the Miami Dolphins. Zero long-term viability in either locale.

Lindsay toiled on the open market before joining the Colts this past May. He logged 55 rushing yards and one TD during the preseason, after which he was stashed on the taxi squad.

Now, the ball-carrier who's yet to fumble across 622 career totes aims to stabilize an Indianapolis ground attack that ranks a lowly 27th overall, an offense that's 32nd in scoring. Doing so against a Broncos run defense that ranks 18th, that just ceded 144 yards to Las Vegas' Josh Jacobs.

"There’s a lot of game left," Lindsay said. "I know Jonathan’s frustrated at times. I know coach is frustrated at times. I don’t know how he did at the start of last season, but then he exploded. That just shows you that you stay true to what you do."

