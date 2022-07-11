Skip to main content

Broncos Welcome Former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice into Team Ownership

A new member of Broncos ownership.

The Denver Broncos are under new ownership with the Walton/Penner group emerging victorious in the bid to buy the team from the Pat Bowlen Trust. With clarity at the very top of the organization now, the team can move forward with gusto into this new era of Broncos football. 

On Monday, the Walton/Penner group announced a new name to be involved in ownership, and one with her own unique resume. The statement: 

“We’re pleased to welcome former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice to our ownership group. A highly respected public servant, accomplished academic and corporate leader, Secretary Rice is well known as a passionate and knowledgeable football fan who has worked to make the sport stronger and better. She is the daughter of a football coach and served on the inaugural College Football Playoff Committee. She moved to Denver with her family when she was 12 years old and went on to attend the University of Denver for both college and graduate school. Her unique experience and extraordinary judgment will be a great benefit to our group and the Broncos organization.”

A former security advisor to President George W. Bush, and later, Secretary of State, the 67-year-old Rice is a bonafide stateswoman. Rice became the first Black female Secretary of State in United States history. 

But she apparently knows a thing or two about football and is in the financial position to contribute some level of ownership share to the Walton/Penner group. 

Rice is the second Black woman to take on ownership/leadership role with the Walton/Penner Broncos as Mellody Hobson, an American businesswoman — and wife to Star Wars brainchild George Lucas — became part owner back in June. 

When it comes to diversity, the Broncos are doing their best to lead the way from an ownership level. 

Condoleezza Rice was an honorary captain for the Michigan Wolverines against the Iowa Hawkeyes, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. Condoleezza Rice
