Broncos WR Courtland Sutton Makes Bold Bo Nix Prediction
Courtland Sutton was a 2018 second-round pick. He joined the Denver Broncos at the beginning of the end of the late Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders era.
Despite nothing but quarterback instability, Sutton found ways to thrive. He earned Pro Bowl honors in his second year, catching passes from three diffrent starting quarterbacks along the way that season.
Sutton, like his teammates, had hoped that the Russell Wilson trade would usher in an era of precious, elusive quarterback stability. Alas, it didn't shake out that way, and Sean Payton has since hit restart at the position, with all the Broncos' hopes and dreams being pinned on rookie first-rounder Bo Nix.
Sutton understands that a three-way quarterback competition is underway, including the rookie, Jarrett Stidham, and Zach Wilson, but when the Broncos turn to Nix, he doesn't see it being a multi-year process of bumping their heads along the trial-and-error trail. Sutton foresees early success.
"We want to win right now," Sutton said on Wednesday. "I think with Bo being a young guy and a guy they took really high, I understand the politics of the game and everyone is rooting for him to be the guy. I think he does a lot of things really well and I think he has the ability to go out and have success early. I don’t see this being a three or four-year process. If it becomes a three or four-year dynasty, then I hope I will be able to be a part of it.”
Due to his unchanged demands for a raise, which have gone unmet by the Broncos up to this point, Sutton still speaks as if he's unsure whether he'll be a part of it. And while that dispute remains unresolved, there's always a chance it could end with him being traded.
But all signs point to the Broncos finding a way to make Sutton happy. After all, every young quarterback needs that bonafide security blanket and if nothing else, that's something Sutton has thrived at providing to the carousel of signal-callers he's played with since 2018.
"I hope that I am a part of the bigger picture," Sutton said. "I’ve been told that is what the gameplan is. I’ve also been told some other things. We will see what happens. I hope I am able to be a part of the gameplan. I also don’t see that it will be a soft reset. I’m praying and also working towards and hopefully stay in guys’ ears that this is not going to be a three-year process."
Sutton had offseason ankle surgery, which is another reason why the Broncos didn't lose any sleep over him missing the entire voluntary portion of the offseason training program. The 28-year-old veteran has earned a little rest and recuperation, but soon comes the onslaught of the season.
The Broncos will need every weapon in the arsenal if they're going to battle successfully in the AFC West arms race. The Kansas City Chiefs are once again defending Super Bowl champions, while the Los Angeles Chargers finally dispensed with the botched Brandon Staley experiment, hiring the coveted Jim Harbaugh to help take Justin Herbert to the next level.
The Broncos hit reset, but if nothing else, Sutton's words perhaps reveal that, internally, Payton and company don't want the players mistaking the tectonic personnel changes of this offseason as being an excuse to mail it in during a rebuild. One of the reasons the Broncos drafted Nix was that at 24 years old, and having an NCAA-record 61 career starts under his belt, the former Oregon star is NFL-ready.
Time will tell.
