NFL.com Echoes Broncos' Greatest Fear on Courtland Sutton
In what's been a relatively smooth offseason so far for the Denver Broncos, only Courtland Sutton's contractual standoff with the front office has somewhat rippled the calm waters. Neither party has allowed the situation or rhetoric to get out of hand, so things have remained cordial.
When NFL.com's Coral Smith launched into her training camp preview of the Broncos on Monday, she focused on Sutton's impasse only in part.
"With Jerry Jeudy's trade to the Browns, Courtland Sutton's role as the WR1 in the offense only becomes more important. Unfortunately, the wide receiver is currently engaging in contract talks with the Broncos and has indicated that, if a resolution is not reached by the start of camp, he hasn't ruled out holding out. Denver would much prefer he is present and on the field with his teammates at that point, especially considering the need to see his chemistry with the prospective QBs, but without guarantees on his future, it remains to be seen how far Sutton is willing to go and how much time he could miss," Smith wrote.
Of course, things could get messy for everyone if Sutton decides to extend his holdout into training camp, but if he were of such a mind, it would deny an extremely inexperienced quarterback room of its most savvy veteran receiver.
Thankfully, Sutton has successfully defused the situation thus far — by focusing on his own offseason preparations.
"That is the No. 1 thing for myself," Sutton said on his return to Broncos HQ last month for mandatory minicamp. "Each year is really important for me to continue to make sure I am ascending in my career and not to get to a spot where I feel like [it's a] stalemate. I feel like I have so much more left in myself and in my body. Mentally and physically, I feel like I have so much that is left to be able to give. I want to be able to do that. I want to be able to go out and produce and do more."
With Sutton doing the bulk of his conditioning work away from team facilities during the spring, the Broncos have tried to get on with things without setting off any alarm bells. Rolling with the punches has been organic, but it fits with the positive vibes the new Broncos era is giving off.
In Year 2 of the Payton regime, the rebuilding roster appears much more resilient and willing to take things in stride. As all that relates to Sutton, he's seen his former quarterback Russell Wilson hit the ground running in a rapidly changing offseason, so embracing change is very much en vogue.
The 28-year-old receiver is counting on himself to build on the strong performances he put up last season, including a career-high 10 touchdowns, while relying on his ability to pick up the pieces with a new-look quarterback room.
"It was nice to be able to have the 10 touchdowns, but I know there are more in there," Sutton said during mandatory minicamp. "I missed some and left some out there this past year. Russ (Wilson) and I had a really good connection, but I am looking forward to seeing what Russ does in his next endeavors, and I am also looking forward to myself and looking forward to seeing where my talents can take me. What new heights I am able to get with whoever winds up being the guy they pick to be the starter."
In the brief time that Sutton was at Broncos HQ this offseason, he liked what he saw from his team's rebuilt quarterback room.
"That's a really good room right now. Those guys are out there competing really well," Sutton said. "While I was away, I was able to watch some of the film and get to see the guys throw the ball around. They all look really good. It's going to be a really fun training camp, seeing guys go out there and compete. Whoever winds up emerging—if I am blessed and lucky enough to be able to catch passes from them this season—I think we will be able to do some special things."
First thing's first; the Broncos need to accommodate Sutton's financial requests and then all will right as rain at Dove Valley.
