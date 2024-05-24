Broncos HC Sean Payton on Courtland Sutton's Absence: 'There Isn't Any Concern'
Veteran wide receiver Courtland Sutton has opted to skip the voluntary portions of the Denver Broncos offseason training program thus far. He reportedly wants increased guarantees or an entirely new deal, but there's been no progress between him and the Broncos.
Even though Sutton has two years left on his contract, the bulk of his guaranteed money is gone. So the Broncos could placate him by guaranteeing more of his $13 million base salary this year, or come to the table and work on something new. While the Broncos continue marching through the offseason training program, Payton feels Sutton's absence, surely, but he's not worried about the situation.
“There isn’t any concern. Here’s why: I know Courtland," Payton said on Thursday. "He’s a tremendous worker. You guys know him. [He has] a tremendous makeup, leader of our team. That will sort itself out.”
How do situations sort themselves out? Usually by the governing virtue of a deadline. Maybe Sutton skips mandatory minicamp and accepts whatever fine that triggers. But both sides have a soft deadline of late July to get Sutton back in the fold for training camp, and a hard deadline by September 8, the regular-season opener.
That's how it works in the NFL, typically. Teams don't act until they absolutely have to, so don't be shocked if Sutton doubles down by skipping the mandatory portions of Denver's offseason workouts.
Sutton also has to be questioning his place with the Broncos. After carrying the offense at times last season with one jaw-dropping catch after another, Sutton finished among the league leaders with 10 touchdown catches. His 59 receptions only translated to 772 yards, alas, thanks to Russell Wilson's inconsistencies.
Cut to the offseason, and the top of the roster and many of its leaders were shown the door. Sutton was looking around going, "What's going on here? Where do I fit in?" Wilson is gone, as are Justin Simmons, Josey Jewell, and Jerry Jeudy — Sutton's partner in crime in the Broncos wide receiver room the past four years .
The Broncos' defense got most of the credit for the team's five-game winning streak last year, but without Sutton's acrobatic playmaking in the clutch, all those takeaways wouldn't have been enough. He deserves credit and probably a new deal.
Payton wants Sutton's consistency back in the fold so it can be used as a security blanket to help nurse first-round quarterback Bo Nix along. Every team needs a bonafide WR1, and Sutton is definitely that. But as an X receiver, his 6-foot-4 frame can be utilized (finally) over the middle. Nix won't have the same aversion to throwing slants and curls, or down the seam, as Wilson did.
While the Broncos await resolution on the Sutton front, there is new blood in the receiver room. The Broncos signed veteran Josh Reynolds during free agency and drafted Nix's No. 1 target at Oregon, Troy Franklin, as well as Devaughn Vele in the seventh round.
Plus, Tim Patrick returns after missing each of the past two seasons to non-contact injuries suffered during training camp. Jeudy is gone, yes, but it opens the door to Marvin Mims Jr. — a 2023 Pro Bowler and All-Pro returner — having a larger role on offense.
The missing piece is Sutton. Combined with Patrick, the Broncos would have the leadership box doubly checked in that room. But the two sides have to come together and address Sutton's concerns and requests.
In the meantime, Patrick is around to help set the tone for his fellow wideouts.
“He’s smart, he’s tough, and I would say he’s one of the leaders in that room," Payton said of Patrick on Thursday.
