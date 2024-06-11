Broncos WR Courtland Sutton Reports to Mandatory Minicamp
True to his word, Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton has put aside his contractual-related issues and reported to the opening day of mandatory minicamp Tuesday, NFL Network's James Palmer confirmed.
Thus ends a months-long standoff that saw the former Pro Bowler skip all voluntary Organized Team Activities in protest of a revamped deal.
Coming off a career-best 10-touchdown season, Sutton, 28, attempted to parlay his success into future financial security, reportedly seeking upwards of a $3 million raise on the $13.5 million base salary he's scheduled to earn in 2024 — of which only $2 million is guaranteed.
The Broncos, though always hopeful of a resolution, didn't budge. Neither did Sutton, who stayed away from Dove Valley while training on his own in Florida.
A breakthrough came last week when Sutton, facing $100,000 in fines for missing mandatory camp, announced he would return to the facility and resume practicing with his teammates.
"I will be there," Sutton said on the DNVR podcast. "A small tidbit, it's been killing me not being able to be at OTAs. This has been a very different offseason than I've been a part of since I've been in the league."
Assuaged or not, Sutton will hit the ground running amid Denver's three-way quarterback battle. And he sounds motivated to make up for lost time in reclaiming his WR1 throne.
"Anybody that knows me and anybody that's played with me understands that I love this game," Sutton said last week, via DNVR. "I love the game of ball. I give any and everything that I possibly can when it comes to the preparation. When it comes to the competition of football, I'll give—man, keeping it PG. Boys know the saying. I would give that up to be able to get us back into the playoffs and to go play for a Super Bowl, and to be able to go out there and do what we know we're capable of doing for this organization and for this city. No one deserves this more than this city. To be able to go into games where we're sitting in the situation where we are possibly out of the playoffs, and walking into a stadium that's pretty much sold out, and to know that the city has so much love for us, that even though we're down bad, they continue to show love for us, it's only right for us to come in and give them what they deserve. And the city deserves playoffs. The city deserves to see the Denver Broncos back in the Super Bowl."
