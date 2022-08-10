Broncos WR Courtland Sutton Working Through 'Little Shoulder Thing'

Another day, another Broncos wide receiver befell by injury. This time it's WR1 Courtland Sutton, who did not participate in Tuesday's training camp practice due to a (presumably minor) shoulder ailment, per head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

"Courtland—we’re just kind of hanging out with him," Hackett offered to reporters. "He’s got a little shoulder thing we’re just working through.”

While details surrounding Sutton's injury remain unclear, it's possible to have occurred Monday as the former Pro Bowler pulled down a highlight-reel catch against cornerback Ronald Darby, who, too, was hurt during the sequence. Video posted to the team's Twitter account shows Sutton landing hard on his left shoulder after securing the reception. (Darby sustained a chest contusion and is day-to-day, according to Hackett.)

Entrenched as Denver's top pass-catcher, Sutton could remain limited this week — and may sit out Saturday's preseason opener versus Dallas — but appears in no danger beyond that. His likely brief absence comes in the aftermath of starting WR Tim Patrick's season-ending ACL tear and, with backup-type Tyrie Cleveland (throat) also expected to miss 4-6 weeks, further thins a once-gluttonous positional group.

In more positive developments, reserve WR Kendall Hinton has returned to practice following a knee issue, and new starter Jerry Jeudy made the play of the day Tuesday, cooking star CB Patrick Surtain II for a touchdown amid one-on-one drills.

"I think what you’re seeing is everybody getting to understand the system and now getting that extra yard which now makes it even time up better," Hackett said of the Broncos' passing game. "Jerry had a couple of those—he had a nice one there at the end, which was great. They are definitely doing a fine job.”

