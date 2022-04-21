Denver Broncos wide receivers Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick have gone through a barrage of quarterbacks during their four years in the Mile High City. From career journeymen to long-in-the-tooth veterans and even inexperienced quarterbacks, the Broncos' top-two receivers have caught passes from the likes of Case Keenum, Joe Flacco, Drew Lock, Brandon Allen, Jeff Driskel, Brett Rypien, and Teddy Bridgewater.

While Denver's QB carousel operated for nearly a half-decade of Sutton and Patrick's respective careers, there’s renewed spirit in the wake of the team's acquisition of Russell Wilson. While the compensation Denver relinquished to acquire Wilson was significant, there’s no such thing as too expensive when it comes to procuring the ever-elusive elite quarterback in the NFL.

Because of that elite talent, there are now high expectations for the 2022 Broncos as GM George Paton has amassed an arsenal of talent in the receiver room for Wilson to 'cook' with. Just one week ahead of the NFL draft, and with the season so close fans can virtually taste it, Pro Football Focus posed a question on social media about which receiving pair is the most underrated.

How does the Broncos' tandem of Sutton and Patrick stack up with the three other NFL duos PFF listed? Let's dive in.

Carolina Panthers: D.J. Moore & Robby Anderson Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports 2021 Combined Stats: 146 receptions, 1,676 yards, 11.1 yards per reception, nine TDs. Much as the Broncos have struggled at the QB position, the Panthers rolled out Sam Darnold, Cam Newton, and P.J. Walker last season. Head coach Matt Rhule is heading into his third season with a record of 10-23 and back-to-back losing seasons, with his squad finishing last place in its division in 2021. The Panthers are again looking for an answer at QB, and questions surround their probability of selecting one next week in the draft. Anderson, a sixth-year veteran, managed to play in every game last season putting up 53 receptions for 519 yards, and five touchdowns. Moore, a former 2018 first-rounder, also played in every game alongside Anderson and caught 93 receptions for 1,157 yards and four scores. Anderson and Moore are the only pair of receivers on this list to play in every game last season. While Rhule and his staff might consider themselves just a QB away from contending in the NFC South, the Panthers can ill afford another season of wasted production from their talented receivers. Perhaps the rumors of disgruntled Browns QB Baker Mayfield making his way south could help avail the Panthers glean more consistent production out of Moore and Anderson. Pittsburgh Steelers: Diontae Johnson & Chase Claypool Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports 2021 Combined Stats: 166 receptions, 2,021 yards, 12.75 avg., 10 TDs. With the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers will look a lot different without No. 7 under center. TLast week it was announced that Steelers' QB Dwayne Haskins was killed in a motor vehicle-pedestrian accident in Florida. This tragedy leaves Mitchell Trubisky and Mason Rudolph as Pittsburgh's signal-callers headeing into next week’s draft. In 2021, Johnson played in 16 games and recorded 107 receptions, 1,161 yards, and eight touchdowns. Claypool, a former second-round pick from Notre Dame, caught 59 receptions in 15 games and logged 860 yards and two scores. The outstanding production from both Steelers is a testament to the Pittsburgh culture implemented by head coach Mike Tomlin. Johnson and Claypool combined for north of 2,000 receiving yards last season. Tomlin set an NFL record with 15 straight non-losing seasons and has reportedly been hunting for a quarterback in the upcoming draft. Maybe Liberty's Malik Willis could benefit from both Johnson and Claypool’s services, or hometown Pitt star Kenny Pickett. The Steelers will have their answer in approximately one week. Los Angeles Chargers: Keenan Allen & Mike Williams Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports 2021 Combined Stats: 182 receptions, 2,284 yards, 12.9 avg., 15 TDs. I wish that I could sit here and say ‘Chargers gonna Charger’ in 2022, but that’s no longer the case. Pro Bowl QB Justin Herbert has changed the perspective of many fans in the AFC West after playing in 32 games the last two seasons. Slotted with the ninth-year Allen and fifth-year Williams, I’m afraid Herbert and company will be a force to be reckoned with for a long time. Both Allen and Williams played 16 games last season and the Chargers duo led all teams on this list in combined receptions, yards, and touchdowns — and it’s not even close. Allen, who was drafted back in 2013 recorded 106 receptions for 1,138 yards and six scores. Williams, a former first-round pick in the 2017 draft from Clemson, amassed 76 receptions for 1,146 yards and nine touchdowns last season. So, while both men may have had to wait a handful of years for Herbert to arrive, their production proves it was worth the wait. The NFL can only anticipate that Herbert will get better in his third season with the Chargers, which means that Allen and Williams are likely to continue their success. When a guy is the first QB to record 30 touchdown passes in each of his first two seasons, his receivers don’t have to fight each other for the right to score points. Instead, expect the trio of Bolts to surge into 2022 with big expectations. Sutton & Patrick Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports 2021 Combined Stats: 111 receptions, 1,510 yards, 13.6 avg., seven TDs It feels like just yesterday we were watching the inept Pat Shurmur offense with horrid QB play from Bridgewater and Lock. The lack of scoring and moving the chains in general made for an abysmal product, yet both Patrick and Sutton managed to produce at least 50 receptions and 700 yards each. Patrick played in 16 games and logged 53 receptions, 734 yards, and five touchdowns while Sutton played in 17 games and recorded 58 receptions for 776 yards and two scores. The duo led the three teams listed with a 13.6 yards per reception average. Patrick and Sutton both enter their fifth season and were previously extended last November by Paton. They’ve both been featured in Wilson’s private workout videos in addition to participating in voluntary OTAs the last two weeks. On paper, the numbers of Denver's duo don’t jump off the page or are even in the same statistical category as some of the other receivers on this list. But context matter, as does competent QB play which you can be sure to see in the upcoming season with the arrival of ‘Mr. Unlimited.'

So which duo is the most underrated? The answer lies in the eye of the beholder. But if we're truly talking about underrated, it'd be hard to argue against Sutton and Patrick.

