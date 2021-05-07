Report: Ex-Broncos QB Expected to Sign with Title Contender

Former Denver Broncos quarterback Jeff Driskel took a "great" free-agent visit to the Dallas Cowboys on Friday, and there's a "strong chance" he becomes the new backup to Dak Prescott, the Dallas Morning News reported.

Cowboys beat writer Michael Gehlken initially noted that Driskel had a "good chance" of putting pen to paper. Gehlken clarified that a deal "might not necessarily" materialize Friday. His coworker at the paper, Calvin Watkins, reported an agreement isn't imminent.

Driskel was cut by the Broncos on Monday following a one-and-done 2020 stint in which he appeared in three games, starting one. He finished the year having completed 35 of 64 passes (54.7%) for 432 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions across 115 offensive snaps.

The former Bengals and Lions signal-caller inked a two-year, $5 million contract last March. His release saved Denver $2.5 million against the salary cap, leaving behind $750,000 in dead money, as the team moved forward with incumbents Drew Lock and Brett Rypien and recently acquired veteran Teddy Bridgewater.

If added, Driskel, 28, would compete for the Cowboys' QB2 job behind Prescott, a soon-to-be-open competition featuring a troika of less experienced candidates: ex-AAF star Garrett Gilbert, 2020 seventh-round pick Ben DiNucci, and former practice-squadder Cooper Rush.

