Report: Ex-Broncos QB Expected to Sign with Title Contender

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsFilmDraftGamedayMHH InsidersSI.com
Search

Report: Ex-Broncos QB Jeff Driskel 'Favorite' to Become New Cowboys Backup

That was quick.
Author:
Publish date:

Former Denver Broncos quarterback Jeff Driskel took a "great" free-agent visit to the Dallas Cowboys on Friday, and there's a "strong chance" he becomes the new backup to Dak Prescott, the Dallas Morning News reported.

Cowboys beat writer Michael Gehlken initially noted that Driskel had a "good chance" of putting pen to paper. Gehlken clarified that a deal "might not necessarily" materialize Friday. His coworker at the paper, Calvin Watkins, reported an agreement isn't imminent.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Driskel was cut by the Broncos on Monday following a one-and-done 2020 stint in which he appeared in three games, starting one. He finished the year having completed 35 of 64 passes (54.7%) for 432 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions across 115 offensive snaps.

The former Bengals and Lions signal-caller inked a two-year, $5 million contract last March. His release saved Denver $2.5 million against the salary cap, leaving behind $750,000 in dead money, as the team moved forward with incumbents Drew Lock and Brett Rypien and recently acquired veteran Teddy Bridgewater.

If added, Driskel, 28, would compete for the Cowboys' QB2 job behind Prescott, a soon-to-be-open competition featuring a troika of less experienced candidates: ex-AAF star Garrett Gilbert, 2020 seventh-round pick Ben DiNucci, and former practice-squadder Cooper Rush.

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Denver Broncos quarterback Jeff Driskel (9) scrambles with the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the third quarter at Heinz Field.
News

Report: Ex-Broncos QB Expected to Sign with Title Contender

Javonte Williams
News

Broncos' Rookie Second-Rounder Javonte Williams Views Himself as a '3-Down Back'

Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Patrick Surtain II (2) against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game.
News

Could Broncos be Planning a Top-Secret Role for CB Patrick Surtain II?

Sep 22, 2019; Green Bay, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws a pass under pressure from Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller (58) during the second quarter at Lambeau Field.
News

Broncos Insider Floats Much Less Daunting Aaron Rodgers Trade Package

USATSI_14924902
News

Veteran LB Leaves Broncos to Join Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Pat Sutrain Jr. (Alabama) with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected by Denver Broncos as the number nine overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft at First Energy Stadium.
News

Broncos' 2021 Draft Haul Emerges as NFL's Best Overall Value Class

Ja'Wuan James
News

Broncos' Financial Options in Ja'Wuan James NFI Injury Revealed

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Pharoh Cooper (14) is tackled by safety Will Parks (27) in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium.
News

Report: Ex-Broncos' S Will Parks Signs with Chiefs

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates after a touchdown pass to wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) during the second half of a NFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field.
News

Report: Broncos Poised to 'Put the Most in Front' of Packers for Aaron Rodgers