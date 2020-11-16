SI.com
Mile High Huddle
HomeNewsFilmDraftGame DayMhh Insiders
Search

Dalton Risner Admits Broncos' Performance in Vegas was 'Unacceptable'

KeithCummings

The Denver Broncos have now suffered back-to-back defeats. In the wake their of blowout loss to the divisional-rival Las Vegas Raiders, the Broncos have been pushed to the very brink. 

While it would be easy to blame the astonishing injury list for the continued capitulations, the unescapable truth is Denver’s problems seem to be more deeply rooted.

Amid the calamity of errors in Vegas, including five turnovers, so many of the culprits were players who showed considerable promise last year. Now, those once exciting players are rapidly regressing. Most of the fan and media apathy and frustration is being directed at QB Drew Lock and the rudderless, anemic play-calling of offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, but they're not alone in shouldering the blame for Sunday's embarrassment. 

Second-year left guard Dalton Risner is one of those promising players trending in the wrong direction, like his friend and quarterback, as his own sophomore slump continues. Risner did not shy away from the inexplicable product the Broncos put on the field in Vegas, leading to a 37-12 blowout loss to the Raiders. 

“Unacceptable. Unacceptable. That was an unacceptable performance today and we need to know that,” Risner said post-game. “It’s not that we are going to dwell on that, but I don’t care what the reasoning is. We obviously haven’t watched the film yet, we don’t know what the reasoning was, but that was unacceptable from an offensive standpoint. And we need to be much better, plain and simple. We have got to be better; we weren’t good enough today to help out our team.”

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

The Broncos' inability to play basic complementary football is badly hurting the undermanned defensive unit, and if the unit's second-half performance was any indication, it could finally be falling apart. With a viable shot at the playoffs all but lost, Denver is determined to learn definitively whether Lock can be the long-term answer at QB. 

Based on what we've seen of late, that doesn’t bode well for the seven remaining games left on the schedule. Risner came out strongly in support of his embattled teammates, insisting that this too shall pass. 

“We’re always going to keep our confidence,” Risner said. “I’ve got all the faith in the world in my quarterback, in my running backs, the offensive line, the wide receivers, and this organization. Whenever it is, there’s going to come a day where we look back on right now, today, and we’re going to be smiling saying, ‘Man, we’re glad we went through these hard times because now look at us.’ I’ve got all the faith in the world in this organization and my teammates.”

As much as one might respect Risner's faith and optimism, games like these only intensify the call for the Broncos to hit the reset button. This is the fourth straight season this team has started 3-6 in their first nine games. 

Losing the fanbase is something that Risner is all too aware of and despite his positivity, only a mighty change of heart and a 180 turnaround on the grid-iron will stop the Broncos' current tailspin. Unsurprisingly, emotions are running high in the locker room amid the anger and frustration of another woeful showing and even head coach Vic Fangio could say what his team's mindset is at the moment.

“Angry and frustrated for sure,” Risner said. “Like you guys said, growing up in Broncos Country—and not only just growing up and being a big Broncos fan, but being part of this team and working with these fellas—like I said, the word is unacceptable. We need to win football games like this. We need to play better as an offense.”

As the Broncos continue to slam headfirst into their own stark failures, the reality is that it may get a lot worse before it gets any better. Next up, the Broncos will host the surging Miami Dolphins who are 3-0 with Tua Tagovailoa under center.

How much worse could things get in Denver? At this stage, it's anyone's guess.  

Follow Keith on Twitter @KeithC_NFL and @MileHighHuddle.

THANKS FOR READING MILE HIGH HUDDLE
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Broncos at Raiders Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 10

Log in and join the in-game discussion as we live-blog DENvsLV. Can the Broncos win their first away game in Las Vegas?

Chad Jensen

by

BeGoodBroncos

Fangio on Broncos' QB Situation: 'We’re Committed to Drew Lock'

Vic Fangio answered one of Broncos Country's burning questions following Denver's 37-12 loss to the Raiders in Week 10.

Chad Jensen

by

SB50lives

Broncos at Falcons Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 9

Log in and join the in-game discussion as we live-blog DENvsATL. Can the Broncos build on last week's win and stack two in a row on the road in Atlanta?

Chad Jensen

by

BFG's broncos

Two of Broncos' Three All-Pro Caliber Players Are in a Contract Year, Clouding the Team's Future

The Broncos have received Herculean performances from Garett Bolles, Justin Simmons, and Bryce Callahan. But clouding the exultation of their respective success is the realization that two players are in a contract year.

Nick Kendell

by

BeGoodBroncos

3 Unflinching Takeaways From Broncos' 37-12 Loss to Raiders

The Broncos not only got trounced in Vegas, they thunder-punched themselves. What can this team take away from Week 10's ugly loss that can in any way help in-future?

Lance Sanderson

by

CUBuffinTX

Perfect Tweet Encapsulates the Mystifying Lock-Shurmur Struggle from Outside Looking in

Sometimes a tweet comes along that accurately gives voice to an issue weighing heavily on the minds of a fanbase. T.J. Carpenter's Sunday tweet about Drew Lock did just that.

Chad Jensen

by

Milehighgolfer

2 Winners, 8 Losers From Broncos' 37-12 Loss to Raiders

The Broncos dropped their sixth loss of the season, falling to the Raiders 37-12 in Week 10. Who were the biggest winners and losers for Denver?

Chad Jensen

by

Studlee14

Broncos Awarded CB De'Vante Bausby Off Waivers

The Broncos were given a chance to get De'Vante Bausby back in the fold as the Football Fates would have it.

Chad Jensen

by

firstfan

Brandon McManus Fires Back at Broncos' Coordinator on Twitter Over Controversial Decision in Atlanta

Tom McMahon talked Vic Fangio out of attempting a 58-yard field goal early in the Broncos' Week 9 loss to the Falcons. On Thursday, Brandon McManus cleared the air, inadvertently rebutting the opinion of his position coach.

Chad Jensen

by

ErickTrickel

Shurmur Puts Finger on Reason for Drew Lock's Ill-Advised Tendency to Drift Backward in Pocket

Drew Lock's basketball background serves him well in so many areas as a quarterback. But there's one basketball trait he has to work out of his QB tool kit.

Chad Jensen

by

kormathaw1