Demaryius Thomas Wants to Reunite with Broncos, Finish Career in Denver

Chad Jensen

As fans can attest after saying goodbye to Chris Harris, Jr. and Derek Wolfe last month, it's never easy to see an all-time great player depart for another team. That time eventually comes for almost all NFL players, with very few exceptions, and it was no different when the Denver Broncos traded five-time Pro Bowl WR Demaryius Thomas in the middle of the 2018 season. 

What made that departure all the more awkward was that Thomas was traded in the same week to a Houston Texans team that was next up on the Broncos' schedule. Seeing Thomas run around Mile High field in a No. 87 jersey and in Houston's colors was bizarre, especially so soon after the trade that the ink on the newspaper headlines reporting the story had yet to even to dry.

Thomas became expendable due to the presence of Courtland Sutton, whom the Broncos had drafted with the No. 40 overall pick in the 2018 draft. However, that hasn't stopped Thomas from maintaining a relationship with Sutton. 

In fact, Thomas keeps in touch with the Broncos' No. 1 receiver and even revealed in a recent appearance on 104.3 The FAN in Denver his desire to return to play in the Orange and Blue alongside him. Here's what the 32-year-old Thomas said in response to the question of a possible reunion with the Broncos (H/T: Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic). 

"It would be amazing," Thomas told Brandon Stokley and Zach Bye on Wednesday. "Like I said, I was talking to Courtland about it the other day and I was telling him, 'I'm not coming to try to be no Number 1 or whatever. I ain't trying to be that. I'm just trying to be a part of something I can help win. I ain't trying to be no big shot. I want to be part of something I can help win because I know I can still play ball.' I still got good ball in me."

While undoubtedly the prospect of being a WR1 is a ship that has sailed on Thomas' career, it is interesting to imagine him back with the Broncos. After all, Thomas was a Broncos' first-round draft pick back in 2010, and would go on to appear in five Pro Bowls, two Super Bowls and helped bring home the Lombardi Trophy in 2015.

Thomas' 13-catch, 118-yard receiving performance in Super Bowl XLVIII was record-breaking at the time and showcased his massive heart. His touchdown was the only time the Broncos hit pay-dirt in a championship game that saw them on the losing end to the Seattle Seahawks 43-8. 

It all came together for Thomas and the Broncos two years later, as the team defeated the Carolina Panthers 24-10 in Super Bowl 50. Thomas contributed to a lot of winning in the Mile High City and left as the second most-prolific receiver in team history. 

Thomas ranks behind only Rod Smith in receptions (1,095), yards (9,055), and touchdowns (60). On top of his individual accolades, Thomas was one of the primary weapons of the NFL's highest-scoring offense all-time (606 points) in 2013 with him catching 14 of Peyton Manning's 55 touchdown passes. 

Thomas was also on the receiving end of one of the most iconic plays in Broncos' history when he took a short slant 80 yards to the house to seal an upset overtime victory over the defending AFC Champion Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2011 Wild Card Round of the playoffs. That Tim Tebow-to-Thomas connection is almost as fondly remembered by fans as John Elway's 'helicopter' play in Super Bowl XXXII or Von Miller's initial strip-sack on Cam Newton in Super Bowl 50. 

After leaving for Houston via trade in 2018, Thomas would have a couple of short-lived stints with the New England Patriots and the New York Jets in 2019. Thomas was briefly reunited with his ex-Broncos offensive coordinator, and now head coach of the Jets, Adam Gase. 

Thomas is currently a free agent looking for a home to play his 11th NFL season. If he could re-sign with the Broncos, he'd never look to play elsewhere again. 

"It would be great," Thomas told The FAN. "I would finish there if I came back. I wouldn't go nowhere else." 

Alas, aside from the PR moment of Thomas being able to retire as a Bronco, it's hard to see the team realistically consider bringing him back. Sutton is coming off a Pro Bowl year himself and the Broncos already have a backup X-receiver in Tim Patrick. 

Never say never, though. Stranger things have happened. Elway has rekindled past relationships with former players like Brock Osweiler, Corey Nelson, and Billy Winn. 

More likely, any opportunity Thomas would have to re-up in Denver will evaporate after next week's NFL Draft with the expectation of the Broncos using a high-round pick on a speedy receiver. 

