Broncos' 2020 Draft Grades Surprisingly Strong from National Perspective

The 2020 NFL Draft is in the books and with the dust settling on the massive virtual event that was, the Denver Broncos are receiving some plaudits from around the web. The Broncos' draft haul includes 10 selections plus seven undrafted rookies signed.

By now, most of you should know how Mile High Huddle views the Broncos' 2020 class, which has been positive across the board. We'll be publishing a video/article specific to MHH's draft grades soon.

But as a team that has struggled to garner any clout from the national perspective, how do the big sites and publications view the Broncos' haul? Let's take a look around the web.

Next Gen Stats: 77 (No. 1)

First off, we have Next Gen Stats, which gave the Broncos a score of 77, which was the highest draft score among NFL teams. Next Gen said the Broncos were among five teams who "prioritized athleticism and production throughout the draft, as represented by average overall draft score of their class according to the Next Gen Stats draft model."

Pro Football Focus: A+

The internet's leading advanced analytics outfit gave the Broncos a resounding A-plus grade for their draft haul. PFF was complimentary of the Broncos' decisions on all three days of the draft but with regard to sixth-rounder Natane Muti they said this:

The oft-injured Fresno State product has all the tools to be an elite guard in the NFL. We'd be talking about him in much higher esteem had he not had his last two seasons cut short with injury. He ranked first among all interior offensive linemen and 39th overall on PFF’s big board.

Sports Illustrated: Mostly As & Bs

The worst grade SI handed out was a C for Arkansas defensive lineman McTelvin Agim who was taken at pick 95 in the third round, with all the other Day 1 and 2 picks receiving As and Bs. Here's what Andy Benoit said about his Agim grade:

Agim moved from defensive end to defensive tackle last year; it will be interesting to see where he plays in Denver. He might have an opportunity to develop through trial and error, as last year’s third-round pick, Dre’Mont Jones (and, likely, DeMarcus Walker), will be ahead of him in the rotation.

Bleacher Report: A

B/R gave the Broncos' 2020 draft class an A grade with Joe Tansey saying the following:

Denver surrounded second-year quarterback Drew Lock with plenty of help. Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler should take defensive attention away from Courtland Sutton, and they will open up opposing secondaries as deep threats. LSU center Lloyd Cushenberry III also reinforces the interior protection so Lock will have time to pick out his variety of options.

USA Today: B+

USA Today gave the Broncos a B+. Here's what Nate Davis said:

First-rounder Jerry Jeudy is as polished an incoming player as you'll find at receiver while second-round WR K.J. Hamler should fly down the field, opening things up for Jeudy, Pro Bowler Courtland Sutton and TE Noah Fant. Elway also reinforced the O-line and patched holes on the D-line and secondary. Ball's in your court, Drew. No pressure.

NFL.com: A

Chad Reuter gave the Broncos an A and said this:

I figured the Broncos would hammer the receiver position -- getting Jeudy and Hamler will cause headaches for opposing defense. The team then found help at center, cornerback and the defensive line on Day 2. The Broncos must have figured Okwuegbunam was too good of an athlete to ignore in the fourth round, and it's tough to argue with them, despite his inconsistency on the field. Strnad would have been picked in the top 120 overall if not for an injury that cost him the majority of his senior season. Muti plays like a second-rounder but injuries have kept him to a handful of games in recent years -- he was a very worthwhile pick in the sixth round. Tuszka was a value edge rusher pick late in the seventh round.

New York Post: A

Ryan Dunleavy said this:

Best collection of offensive skill talent in the NFL? Adding this class to Melvin Gordon, Courtland Sutton, Noah Fant and Phillip Lindsay makes a strong case. Drew Lock is a lucky quarterback.

The Takeaway

On paper, the Broncos did a phenomenal job of building that nest for Drew Lock. But as most fans know, it's not about which team wins free agency or wins the draft. NFL games aren't won on paper in the spring.

They're won on the grid-iron in the fall. The early returns are great and the Broncos are teeming with potential, now it's incumbent upon Vic Fangio and Pat Shurmur, as well as Drew Lock, to put it all together.

