Broncos 2020 Roster Breakdown: Austin Schlottmann | OL

Each summer, Mile High Huddle goes player by player to break down the Denver Broncos' roster. That’s right, all 90 of them.

We'll scrutinize each player's history, dating back to college, and what they bring to the 2020 Broncos. Next up? Austin Schlottmann, the versatile interior offensive lineman.

The Broncos have been developing Schlottmann for a while now and in 2019, he finaly got a chance to show just how far he has come. He showed that he'd made strides as a blocker, compared to the previous play-time that had primarily come in the preseason.

While his play during in the 2019 regular season wasn't great — basically that of a depth player — Schlottmann fits what the Broncos need. He showed he can be solid depth and has the versatility to play all three of the spots on the interior offensive line.

For the upcoming season, Schlottmann is going to have his work cut out as he fights to make the roster. His 2019 body of work was solid for what it was, but he has to improve on that and show even more.

Denver has added some pieces to its offensive line, so it makes it harder for Schlottmann to win a depth job on the line. He has shown he is a competitor and that he has grown from when he first joined the Broncos as a college free agent out of TCU, so he shouldn't be written off.

For a deep-dive look at Schlottmann and his 2020 outlook, check out the video above.

