Broncos 2020 Roster Breakdown: Duke Dawson | DB

Erick Trickel

Each summer, Mile High Huddle goes player by player to break down the Denver Broncos' roster. That’s right, all 90 of them.

We'll scrutinize each player's history, dating back to college, and what they bring to the 2020 Broncos. Next up? Duke Dawson, a defensive back the New England Patriots drafted and traded to the Broncos on the doorstep of last season.

Before the roster cut-down late last summer, the Broncos sent some draft capital to the Patriots in order to land Dawson. Dawson, a former second-round pick, was a player the Broncos really liked during the 2018 draft and came in and provided some depth to a weaker Broncos secondary. 

Due to injuries to other players, Dawson got to see the field a lot on defense with very mixed results. At one point in the season, he looked like a more-than-capable starter on the unit. That didn’t last long before he really took a step back with his play by making big mistakes.

Going into 2020, the Broncos secondary isn’t really better than it was entering the 2019 season when the team traded for Dawson. With that in mind, the Broncos really need him to step his play up and contribute better and with more consistency. 

Dawson has a chance at the vacant No. 3 safety spot to replace Will Parks, but there isn’t much competition for him. For that role, it's Dawson’s job to lose. 

For a deep-dive look at Duke Dawson, check out the video above. 

