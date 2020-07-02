Broncos 2020 Roster Breakdown: Elijah Wilkinson | OL

Each summer, Mile High Huddle goes player by player to break down the Denver Broncos' roster. That’s right, all 90 of them.

We'll scrutinize each player's history, dating back to college, and what they bring to the 2020 Broncos. Next up? Elijah Wilkinson, Denver's first swing tackle.

Over the last couple of years, Wilkinson has managed to pick up a good amount of experience at both guard and tackle. His play at guard in 2018 showed potential and is his more natural position.

However, in 2019, due to the injury to Ja’Wuan James, Wilkinson ended up being the starter at right tackle where he really struggled. The level of play wasn’t adequate to be a tackle in the NFL, yet the Broncos are giving him a ‘chance’ to compete with Garett Bolles for the left tackle job.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Playing on a restricted free-agent tender, Wilkinson will receive the opportunity, his chances of winning are slim and only got slimmer with a recent lower-leg surgery. The Broncos are lacking in their depth at tackle, so Wilkinson being a tackle is out of necessity.

If Denver can go bring in another veteran tackle to provide better depth, that would be ideal. Wilkinson has flashed the talent and traits for the NFL, but it came during his time at guard.

Maybe OL Coach Mike Munchak can really get Wilkinson developed, but he just hasn’t shown the needed traits to last as a tackle in the NFL. For a deep-dive look at Wilkinson and his 2020 prospects, check out the video above.

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle.