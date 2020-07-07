Broncos 2020 Roster Breakdown: Fred Brown | WR

Each summer, Mile High Huddle goes player by player to break down the Denver Broncos' roster. That’s right, all 90 of them.

We'll scrutinize each player's history, dating back to college, and what they bring to the 2020 Broncos. Next up? Fred Brown, the wide receiver who fought his way onto the 2019 roster and contributed in a small way.

During the 2019 preseason, there were multiple wideouts fighting for what was ultimately one roster spot. Brown, despite not being as fast as other receivers, won that job because of his reliability and solid special teams play.

However, he didn't win it right away as he was initially cut at the final roster cut-downs and placed on the practice squad for a few weeks before being called up to the roster over those other receivers.

While Brown did see the field during the 2019 season, his contributions were minimal. He caught 2-of-3 passes thrown his way for 21 yards and that is the end of his statistical impact.

He made other contributions as a blocker and on special teams, both of which will help his cause for the 2020 roster. Now, though, Brown has an even tougher fight ahead of him.

The Broncos have a deeper pool of receivers after the team spent their first two 2020 draft picks on Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler, pushing Tim Patrick and DaeSean Hamilton down the depth chart to be competing directly with Brown.

What does the future hold for Brown? In the video above, I deep-dive on his outlook.

