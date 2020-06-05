Mile High Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Broncos 2020 Roster Breakdown: Kareem Jackson | DB

Erick Trickel

Each summer, Mile High Huddle goes player by player to break down the Denver Broncos' roster. That’s right, all 90 of them.

We'll scrutinize each player's history, dating back to college, and what they bring to the 2020 Broncos. Next up? Starting safety and defensive-back Swiss Army Knife Kareem Jackson. 

In the 2019 offseason, the Broncos made it a priority to land a versatile safety and the team did just that by adding Jackson. Denver needed his versatility to play down in the slot or in a more traditional safety role and that was exactly what they got. 

It ended up being a really good season for Jackson, despite him missing multiple games due to an injury and a two-game suspension. He finished as a Pro Bowl alternate, though he fell short of officially receiving the invite to the NFL's all-star game. 

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Having spent the majority of his career with the Houston Texans, Jackson struggled to stay out there on the field for them as well. Jackson's availability is a concerning issue for the Broncos to monitor. 

However, when he is healthy, Jackson can be one of the better safeties in the NFL. In fact, paired with Justin Simmons, the Broncos arguably boast the league's best safety duo.

This tandem on the back-end of Vic Fangio's defense has only played one year together and in the scheme. It would not be shocking at all if the duo was even better in Year 2 with their chemistry having grown and the knowledge of the scheme they've developed together. 

That is going to make the 2020 season all the more interesting for Broncos fans. For a deep-dive on Jackson's Year 2 outlook, don't miss the video above. 

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Vic Fangio Issues Apology After his Controversial Remarks on the State of Racism in the NFL

Vic Fangio inadvertently stepped on a land mine on Tuesday, offending many across the NFL landscape, but he did his level-best to rectify it on Wednesday.

Chad Jensen

by

BeGoodBroncos

Vic Fangio Dishes on how Drew Lock has Picked up Broncos' New Scheme Without Benefit of OTAs

What has Drew Lock done to overcome the lack of OTAs this year? Especially with a new scheme to learn?

Chad Jensen

by

toddx7

ESPN Renders Questionable Stat Projection for Drew Lock's 2020 Season

Is Drew Lock fixing to blow the doors down in 2020? Not according to ESPN.

Chad Jensen

by

mjarrell10

Brandon McManus Petitions Broncos to Give Him the Shot at NFL-Record Field Goal

Does Brandon McManus have the leg to set a new NFL record? Probably. But that doesn't mean that he'll be easily given the chance.

KeithCummings

by

Studlee14

Champ Bailey Shares Insight on Broncos' New CB Additions A.J. Bouye & Michael Ojemudia

The Hall-of-Fame cornerback recently broke his silence on what the arrival of A.J. Bouye and Michael Ojemudia mean for the Broncos.

Luke Patterson

by

LukePatterson

Dalton Risner Shares Powerful Message of Support to Teammates Amid Civil Unrest

Regardless of what's happening out on America's streets right now, one thing is clear; Dalton Risner has his teammates' back.

Chad Jensen

by

DJ49

PFF Openly Questions Whether Von Miller's Inevitable Decline has Begun

Has Von Miller finally eclipsed the summit of his career and is now on the downside?

Chad Jensen

by

JenniferInAZ79

Predicting Justin Simmons' Contract Value as Broncos Approach Franchise Tag Deadline

The July 15 deadline rapidly approaches for the Broncos and Justin Simmons. What's on the horizon contractually?

BobMorris

by

Jefffrey55

Dre'Mont Jones is Putting in the Offseason Work to Maximize his Year 2 Jump

The Broncos need Dre'Mont Jones to take a big step forward in his second year and the young defensive lineman has tried to maximize the offseason in order to make that jump.

KeithCummings

by

BeGoodBroncos

Broncos Receive Short Shrift in Peter King's 2020 NFL Power Rankings

Once again, a top voice from the national perspective gave the Broncos a low preseason ranking. But it's time to understand why that keeps happening.

Nick Kendell

by

Lance Sanderson