Broncos 2020 Roster Breakdown: Kareem Jackson | DB

Each summer, Mile High Huddle goes player by player to break down the Denver Broncos' roster. That’s right, all 90 of them.

We'll scrutinize each player's history, dating back to college, and what they bring to the 2020 Broncos. Next up? Starting safety and defensive-back Swiss Army Knife Kareem Jackson.

In the 2019 offseason, the Broncos made it a priority to land a versatile safety and the team did just that by adding Jackson. Denver needed his versatility to play down in the slot or in a more traditional safety role and that was exactly what they got.

It ended up being a really good season for Jackson, despite him missing multiple games due to an injury and a two-game suspension. He finished as a Pro Bowl alternate, though he fell short of officially receiving the invite to the NFL's all-star game.

Having spent the majority of his career with the Houston Texans, Jackson struggled to stay out there on the field for them as well. Jackson's availability is a concerning issue for the Broncos to monitor.

However, when he is healthy, Jackson can be one of the better safeties in the NFL. In fact, paired with Justin Simmons, the Broncos arguably boast the league's best safety duo.

This tandem on the back-end of Vic Fangio's defense has only played one year together and in the scheme. It would not be shocking at all if the duo was even better in Year 2 with their chemistry having grown and the knowledge of the scheme they've developed together.

That is going to make the 2020 season all the more interesting for Broncos fans. For a deep-dive on Jackson's Year 2 outlook, don't miss the video above.

