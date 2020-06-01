Mile High Huddle
Broncos 2020 Roster Breakdown: Nick Vannett | TE

Erick Trickel

Each summer, Mile High Huddle goes player by player to break down the Denver Broncos' roster. That’s right, all 90 of them.

We'll scrutinize each player's history, dating back to college, and what they bring to the 2020 Broncos. Next up? Nick Vannett — the Broncos' new tight end acquisition. 

Denver has had issues getting tight end help. First-rounder Noah Fant was a big addition via the 2019 draft, giving the Broncos a legit receiving tight end, but having that TE who could block and set the edge? That was missing.  

That's why Denver targeted Vannett in hopes of him providing more of a blocker's skill-set than the team has had in recent years. Vannett went to Ohio State and is looking at competing with former Buckeye teammate Jeff Heuerman for the backup tight end job.

Despite the label of being a blocking TE, Vannett is a decent athlete and can be a solid receiver, when needed. He hasn’t had many opportunities as a receiver, and part of that is because coaches have relied on his blocking acumen. His role with the Broncos is going to be similar because of Fant's receiving prowess.  

With the skill-set that he brings, Vannett can help the Broncos' offense keep some versatility with their formations and what they want to do. He gives them a good backup option to use in a variety of ways to help keep defenses and defensive coordinators guessing.

For a deep-dive on Vannett and what how he fits in 2020, check out the video above.

