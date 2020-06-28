Broncos 2020 Roster Breakdown: Phillip Lindsay | RB

Each summer, Mile High Huddle goes player by player to break down the Denver Broncos' roster. That’s right, all 90 of them.

We'll scrutinize each player's history, dating back to college, and what they bring to the 2020 Broncos. Next up? Former undrafted phenom Phillip Lindsay.

The way that Lindsay landed with the Broncos is a rather interesting story that every fan has heard by now. It's a very unique story worth mentioning when discussing his future outlook.

It means something when a player goes undrafted and he chooses to sign with one team over another, and that was the case with Lindsay, who declined an offer from Baltimore to remain in his hometown. Lindsay was a star at the University of Colorado, so staying in-state and building upon that stardom made a lot of sense.

There are many traits to like about Lindsay and his game, but there are also some issues that helped push the Broncos in Melvin Gordon's direction. If Lindsay was able to show more as a receiver in 2019, or even as a blocker, Denver may have decided to go a different way when looking at running backs.

It could be argued that instead of paying a running back to serve as the bell-cow, the Broncos should have gone after someone who can complement Lindsay. Not the other way around. The difference between the two is vast.

What does the future hold for the Colorado Kid? Is Gordon's presence going to ice out Lindsay? Or could it actually help Lindsay?

These questions and more are answered in the video above.

