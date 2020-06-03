Broncos 2020 Roster Breakdown: Shelby Harris | DL

Each summer, Mile High Huddle goes player by player to break down the Denver Broncos' roster. That’s right, all 90 of them.

We'll scrutinize each player's history, dating back to college, and what they bring to the 2020 Broncos. Next up? Shelby Harris.

Harris has become a fan-favorite and based on his play in 2017 and 2018 in a rotational role for the Broncos, it was deserved. When he finally earned a starting role in 2019, his play did drop, though part of that is a result of playing out of position for a quarter of the season.

The Broncos started Harris as the nose tackle for the first four games of the season before making some personnel switches and putting him to the right defensive end position. The change did see him play better, but he didn't take that next big step in his career like so many expected him to in 2019.

As an unrestricted free agent this past spring, Harris was expected to command a deal upwards of $10 million on an average-per-year basis. There was one outside team interested but they traded for another defensive lineman, causing Harris to languish on the free-agent market.

Denver eventually made a deal to bring him back for one year for a heck of a lot less than $10M. Undoubtedly, Harris brings some additional depth to the Broncos' defensive line.

What is Harris' 2020 outlook? I break it down in the video above.

