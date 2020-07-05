Broncos 2020 Roster Breakdown: Trey Marshall | S

Each summer, Mile High Huddle goes player by player to break down the Denver Broncos' roster. That’s right, all 90 of them.

We'll scrutinize each player's history, dating back to college, and what they bring to the 2020 Broncos. Next up? Safety Trey Marshall, who is looking like the No. 3 safety.

Will Parks held onto the third safety spot last year when he was healthy, but now that he is playing in Philadelphia, that job is open. Marshall is one of those fighting for the job, but his time on defense during the 2019 season wasn't that great.

Now, typically the third safety spot isn't a starting position, but with how often the Broncos use nickel packages, it becomes one, so Marshall has to look good enough to be considered starter-caliber. Based on what we saw last year, it'll take a lot of development for that to happen.

There isn't much competition with Marshall for the job, but there is some. Duke Dawson is one of them but cornerback convert Alijah Holder has a lot of fans on the coaching staff, while undrafted rookies Essang Bassey and Douglas Coleman have a few.

Marshall has a good shot to win the job, but it isn’t set in stone just yet. The tweaked offseason does give him some help to keep that job but it ultimately comes down to performance.

For a deep-dive look at Marshall, check out the video above.

