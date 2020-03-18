Report: Broncos Acquire Five-Time Pro Bowl DL Jurrell Casey from Titans

The Denver Broncos have been quiet when it comes to signing outside free agents. However, GM John Elway was been relatively active on the trade market.

The Broncos have now made as many trades since Monday as they have signings. 9NEWS' Mike Klis reported on Wednesday morning that the Broncos have acquired five-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jurrell Casey from the Tennessee Titans.

This a massive move for the Broncos, especially with the cost being a day-three draft pick. Casey recently turned 30 and is coming off a Pro Bowl 2019 season in which he started 14 games and posted five sacks as an interior defender. All five of his Pro Bowl selections have come in the last five seasons, so it's not like his glory days are behind him.

As Tennessee's third-round pick out of USC back in 2011, Casey quickly became one of the best interior defenders in the league. Heading into his 10th NFL season, Casey has 51 career sacks.

The 6-foot-1, 305-pound D-lineman was named a second-team All-Pro in 2013 when he posted 10.5 sacks. Casey has three years left on his current contract, counting 2020. He scheduled to make $11.25M in base salary in 2020, with a total cap hit of $13.387M according to Over The Cap.

The Broncos now have one of their starting 5-tech defensive end spots filled. The D-line had been somewhat neglected during the legal tampering window.

This is a great move by the Broncos and especially based on the value. A day-three pick for a barely 30-year-old five-time Pro Bowler? Cha-ching.

