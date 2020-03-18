Mile High Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Report: Broncos Acquire Five-Time Pro Bowl DL Jurrell Casey from Titans

Chad Jensen

The Denver Broncos have been quiet when it comes to signing outside free agents. However, GM John Elway was been relatively active on the trade market. 

The Broncos have now made as many trades since Monday as they have signings. 9NEWS' Mike Klis reported on Wednesday morning that the Broncos have acquired five-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jurrell Casey from the Tennessee Titans. 

What happens next for the Broncos in free agency and the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

This a massive move for the Broncos, especially with the cost being a day-three draft pick. Casey recently turned 30 and is coming off a Pro Bowl 2019 season in which he started 14 games and posted five sacks as an interior defender. All five of his Pro Bowl selections have come in the last five seasons, so it's not like his glory days are behind him. 

As Tennessee's third-round pick out of USC back in 2011, Casey quickly became one of the best interior defenders in the league. Heading into his 10th NFL season, Casey has 51 career sacks. 

The 6-foot-1, 305-pound D-lineman was named a second-team All-Pro in 2013 when he posted 10.5 sacks. Casey has three years left on his current contract, counting 2020. He scheduled to make $11.25M in base salary in 2020, with a total cap hit of $13.387M according to Over The Cap. 

The Broncos now have one of their starting 5-tech defensive end spots filled. The D-line had been somewhat neglected during the legal tampering window. 

This is a great move by the Broncos and especially based on the value. A day-three pick for a barely 30-year-old five-time Pro Bowler? Cha-ching. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.

Comments (8)
smilinassassin
smilinassassin

The pick they used was the one obtained from New England in the Duke Dawson trade. And because they traded for Casey, he won’t count against 2021 comp. picks.

No. 1-6
jimtaylor
jimtaylor

I love this. Elway is finding some real potential value on the trade market while avoiding over-spending in FA.

BleedOrange
BleedOrange

Couldn't we have signed Harris for that? Harris is a year younger and a little better performance. Maybe I'm wrong, but wasn't that around the price tag for Harris?

Tommy108
Tommy108

Dang. Under the radar trade. I like it. Now go get the WOLFE!

broncobuckeyenomad
broncobuckeyenomad

WHAT A MOVE!

Dr.Ward
Dr.Ward

What say you now, Hanky Dick...? Elway just scored an EXCELLENT DT for a 7th rounder. Do you have anything else negative to say...? BTW Broncos Fans, give up, CHJ is not coming back.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Broncos' Slow Start to Free-Agency Could Portend Well for Derek Wolfe, Shelby Harris Reunion

The Broncos have been quiet to open the legal tampering widow. Could that be a positive harbinger for homegrown free agents like Derek Wolfe and Shelby Harris?

KeithCummings

by

SpeedKills51

Broncos Mock Offseason: Re-Signings, Free Agency & 7-Round Draft

It's time to lay the blueprint of a full offseason plan of attack for the Broncos in 2020.

Erick Trickel

by

Ceocrump

Report: Broncos Trade FB Andy Janovich to Browns

The Broncos dealt Andy Janovich to the Browns in the wake of Pat Shurmur joining the coaching staff as offensive coordinator.

Chad Jensen

by

Orangeforbreakfast

Report: Broncos Interested in Ex-Chargers' RB Melvin Gordon

Could the Broncos really spend free-agent dollars on a tier-one running back? A new report sheds light.

Chad Jensen

by

Mr. Pioneer

A New Report Sheds Light on the Amari Cooper to Broncos Buzz

The Broncos are reportedly monitoring the Amari Cooper situation in Dallas with a close eye.

Chad Jensen

by

Chefy10

Derek Wolfe, Shelby Harris 'Unlikely' to Return According to Broncos Insider

The Broncos are poised to lose all three of their day-one D-line starters to free agency, if this report turns out to be true.

Chad Jensen

by

JNDoud

Intriguing Free-Agent Fits for Broncos Still Available on the Market

With the legal tampering window all but closed, most of the NFL has swooped up the big-named free agents. Who's left out there on the market that would fit the Broncos?

Erick Trickel

by

Tommy108

Broncos Mock Offseason: Re-Signings, Free Agency & 7-Round Draft | Final Version

With NFL free agency set to open in just a few days, we unveil our final full offseason mock. What moves in free agency and the draft do the Broncos make?

Erick Trickel

by

Bucky Bronco

Report: Broncos Expected to Trade or Release QB Joe Flacco by Week's End

The Broncos are getting out of the Joe Flacco business.

Chad Jensen

by

broncofan55555

Chris Harris, Jr. has 'Pretty Much' Closed the Door on a Potential Return to Broncos

Chris Harris, Jr. appears ready to turn the page and move on in his 10th NFL season.

Chad Jensen

by

Chefy10