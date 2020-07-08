Reactions to Mike Shanahan's RoF Election Pour in from Broncos Alumni

One characteristic that always stood out about the Denver Broncos' new Ring-of-Famer Mike Shanahan was his ever-burning, visible intensity. At times, his face would turn lobster red on the sideline as his mind worked on overdrive to dream up the perfect play-call to send into his legendary QB John Elway.

Along the way, his insatiable quest for victory delivered a franchise record 138 total wins and eight playoff victories, which included back-to-back World Championships. Bigger than just the statistics, Coach Shanahan turned a stagnating franchise that was increasingly squandering the prime years of its future Hall-of-Fame quarterback into a winning beast that bullied opponents into physical and mental submission.

Shanahan also drove his players hard to improve and reach individual goals, several of whom have gone on to see themselves enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Upon hearing the news of the coach's election to the Broncos Ring of Fame, several of his former players were quick to point out how he had inspired them.

John Elway | QB | 1985-87, 1989-90, 1995-98

“What you brought to the game, the intensity that you brought to the game, the offensive knowledge that you brought to the game," Elway said on Twitter. "The way you coached your players and how much the players endeared to you is unmatched. So congratulations and welcome to the Ring of Fame, there’s not a more deserving guy. Congratulations, Mike."

Shannon Sharpe | TE | 1995-98, 2002-03

“I am happy for coach Shanahan. It’s so well deserved. Broncos Country will never forget [what] he did for Denver and the State of Colorado,” Sharpe told Troy Renck of Denver7. “You either got better or you weren’t there anymore. He demanded perfection. He knew the right mix on when to push you and when to let guys be guys. He helped so many players reach their potential. Before he got to Denver, we would hope to win. After he got there, we expected to win.”

Mark Schlereth | OG | 1995-2000

“The standard was set. It was set by (owner) Mr. Pat Bowlen and carried out by Mike Shanahan to make sure we were competitive and that we were a championship contender every year. He made that come to fruition,” Schlereth told Renck. “He brought the first championship here. There was a standard that was set by Mike Shanahan, and he made sure every player adhered to it. That was what he represented. He was such a great coach.”

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Brandon Stokley | WR | 2007-08

“He’s a guy I’m still friendly with today and I couldn’t be more excited for him. Well-deserved honor for him, took a little while, but that’s okay," Stokley said on Twitter. "He’s in like he should be in, just an awesome, awesome honor for him and well deserved.”

Ed McCaffrey | WR | 1995-2003

“Congratulations to my friend, mentor, and coach Mike Shanahan for his election to the Broncos ROF," McCaffrey tweeted. 'Next stop the Pro Football HOF!”

Steve Atwater | S | 1995-98

“It’s so well-deserved,” Atwater, now a Hall-of-Famer told Renck. “What I remember is him always playing the players who deserved to play; he didn’t play guys because they were his friends. It was like, you have to go out and earn it. And just the way he treated us. He treated us like men. We knew if we played well, we would win.”

Shanahan's Impact

Hopes are high that Shanahan's Ring-of-Fame election can now propel him towards the game's ultimate honor — the Hall of Fame. He ranks 14th in NFL history having amassed 178 total wins as a head coach and his offensive wizardry coupled with back-to-back Super Bowl titles mark him out as a strong candidate for the committee to consider.

Stunningly, under Shanahan, the Broncos led the league in 1,000-yard rushing seasons with 11, and also tallied 18 1,000-yard receiving seasons. Shanahan found so much success that his players' individual achievements were often dismissed and attributed to the coach's system.

Shanahan's coaching tree has also sprouted his own son, Kyle, who is now the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers, as well as his former assistant Gary Kubiak, who led the Broncos to victory in Super Bowl 50. Only three other coaches have managed to win at least 150 games, while bringing home two Lombardi Trophies, while leading two different teams to division titles — the legendary Don Shula, Bill Parcells, and Tom Coughlin.

Having waited long enough for recognition from the Broncos, where he spent 21 years (14 as HC, 7 as an assistant), Shanahan will have to be prepared to continue to wait for the call to enter the Hall of Fame in Canton. His own former players firmly believe in his worthiness, as you could read above.

2021 will be a year of many celebrations for Broncos Country as Steve Atwater and Peyton Manning will both receive their yellow jackets in Canton while Coach Shanahan will finally get to see has name raised up to the highest levels of Mile High where it belongs.

Follow Keith on Twitter @KeithC_NFL and @MileHighHuddle.