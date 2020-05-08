Mile High Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Answering What Seventh-Round Rush LB Derrek Tuszka Brings to Broncos' Defense

Erick Trickel

Von Miller is a great edge rusher while Bradley Chubb flashed a lot of potential his rookie season with the Denver Broncos. 

Malik Reed started off hot as an undrafted rookie last year and Jeremiah Attaochu stepped up late in the season. That's all great, but each rush linebacker presents unique concerns with the position going forward. 

Miller is up there in age, Chubb is coming back from an injury, Reed ran headlong into the rookie wall, and Attaochu was a former draft bust that has become solid depth. There are many concerns with the position going forward and the Broncos recognized this, but there was enough comfort for them to not reach for an edge rusher.

Instead, Denver landed North Dakota State's Derrek Tuszka with the second-to-last pick in the draft.

Denver needed more competition for their depth at edge and Tuszka can add that. He has good strength to his game and tested out well athletically at the Combine. 

What happens next for the Broncos in the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

While he doesn’t have much bend to get around tackles, he is the type of rusher to just go through blockers to make the play. There is also a lack of length, but he doesn’t let that hold him back and he possesses additional traits to help cover for that. 

Will Tuszka be a star? Who knows, but he is going to come in and push the edge rushers Denver already has.

Tuszka has the attitude and chip on his shoulder to push for a decent role for the Broncos this year. His technique is solid which can help his transition and it will be interesting to see what he picks up from Chubb and Miller. 

This is a selection where I feel confident saying Tuszka will outperform the seventh-round expectations because he just has that kind of mentality. For a deep-dive on Tuszka and what he brings, check out the video above. 

Follow Erick on Twitter @ErickTrickel and @MileHighHuddle. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL Insider Ties 9-Time Pro Bowl LT Jason Peters to Broncos

Could Jason Peters be on his way to Denver?

KeithCummings

by

xecutioner

Insider Reveals Broncos' Surprising Plans for Rookie Third-Round CB Michael Ojemudia

The Broncos' plan for Michael Ojemudia is far more extensive than most fans might have realized.

Nick Kendell

by

Vertcal Stripes

Answering How Seventh-Round WR Tyrie Cleveland Fits with Broncos

The Broncos spent a seventh-round pick on a third wide receiver. How does Tyrie Cleveland fit with the Broncos?

Erick Trickel

by

BeGoodBroncos

Drew Lock Dishes on Why Shurmur's Offense Better Plays to His Strengths as a QB

On Tuesday, the Broncos made Drew Lock and Kareem Jackson available via virtual press conference and the second-year quarterback shared some interesting gleanings on Pat Shurmur's offense. Here are the takeaways from the pair's remarks.

Luke Patterson

by

CUBuffinTX

What Broncos' Addition of Jeudy & Hamler Really Means for Pro Bowl WR Courtland Sutton

The Broncos double-dipped at wide receiver to open the 2020 draft and some fans are worried this will take away from Courtland Sutton. Does that argument hold water?

Nick Kendell

by

BigDaddy6569

Breaking Down Broncos' 2020 Schedule Reveals a Promising Takeaway

The Broncos' 2020 regular season schedule was released on Thursday night. Going game-by-game through the 16-week gauntlet, a promising takeaway is gleaned.

Nick Kendell

by

smilinassassin

Lock Previews for Broncos Fans What Makes TE Albert Okwuegbunam Special

The Broncos drafted Drew Lock's college tight end in the fourth round. What does Albert Okwuegbunam bring to the table? Lock recently previewed the new addition.

Chad Jensen

by

jones0024

Broncos' OL Coach Mike Munchak Rubber-Stamped Sixth-Round OG Netane Muti

Mike Munchak couldn't pass up the value staring him in the face with Netane Muti on the board in the sixth round of the draft.

Chad Jensen

by

dabomb

Exploring the Overlooked Reason Broncos Declined Garett Bolles' Fifth-Year Option

The Broncos declined the fifth-year option on Garett Bolles' contract. Armchair analysts point to his play on the field as the reason why, but there's a mitigating factor that likely played a much bigger role in team's decision.

BobMorris

by

Thomas Hall

How the Lockdowns Benefited Broncos in Landing KJ Hamler in Round 2

Were it not for the nation-wide lockdowns that saw most collegiate pro days get canceled, there's a good chance KJ Hamler is not a Bronco today. Here's why.

Nick Kendell

by

Batu Auk