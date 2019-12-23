Mile High Huddle
Broncos are 5-0 When RB Phillip Lindsay Eclipses 100 Yards Rushing

Chad Jensen

The Denver Broncos are riding high after knocking off the Detroit Lions 27-17. Crucial to the Broncos' sixth victory of the season was the inspired performance of second-year running back Phillip Lindsay. 

Lindsay entered the Broncos' Week 16 tilt with the Lions 151 yards shy of 1,000 yards on the season. With just two games to go, counting Week 16, Lindsay knew he had to put it in overdrive in order to become the first undrafted rookie in NFL history to eclipse 1,000 yards rushing in each of his first two seasons. 

The diminutive but explosive back finished with 109 yards on 19 carries (5.7 avg), including a 27-yard touchdown scamper that served as the Broncos' dagger to the heart of Detroit. It was a phenomenal performance and the fifth 100-yard rushing game of Lindsay's young career. 

The Broncos are now 5-0 when Lindsay eclipses the century mark on the ground. He might be just 5-foot-8 and 190 pounds, but if that distinction doesn't telegraph to offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello a mandate to feed Lindsay touches, I don't know what will. 

Helping the Broncos get the win on Sunday was the impressive performance of rookie QB Drew Lock. Lock completed 75.5% on the way to 192 passing yards and a touchdown. 

We learned after the game how much winning Lindsay's respect and friendship has meant to Lock. It's fair to say Lindsay appreciates his young signal-caller.

"First off, Drew's a good dude," Lindsay said post-game from the podium. "The thing is, he can move out the pocket and he’s a game-changer. He can make plays. We’ve got to ride around him, and help him out by getting open. All I can say for Drew is, he’s doing a hell of a job and he’s going to only get better.”

It'll be interesting to watch how the relationship between these two young, dynamic offensive teammates grows over the coming years. With one game to go, Lindsay is just 42 yards away from 1,000. Both he and the Broncos' offensive line are champing at the bit to get him over the top. 

“Oh yeah, I’m going for it," Lindsay said. "I’m going for it, the offensive line’s going for it, the quarterback’s going for it, the receivers are going for it, the defense is going for it. At the end of the day, I just want to win, though. If it’s 970, 980, or 1,000, it’s just a stat.”

The playoffs are out of reach. But if the Broncos can get Lindsay over the 1,000-yard barrier this season and help him to carve out another piece of NFL history, it'll help add some positive accomplishment to what has felt like another sub-par season to fans. 

1,000 yards means the world to an O-line, too. It's a credit to their collective hard work all season long. If the Broncos can get Lindsay over the hump, and help Lock finish 4-1 as a rookie starter, it'll give this team all kinds of positive ju-ju heading into 2020. 

