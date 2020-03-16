Report: Broncos are 'All-in' on Texans Free-Agent DT D.J. Reader

We've known for weeks that the Denver Broncos have an interest in free-agent defensive tackle D.J. Reader. But as the legal tampering window opened up across the NFL on Monday morning, word broke from insider Benjamin Allbright that the Broncos are sparing no expense to get Reader in the fold.

Undoubtedly, the Broncos have some holes to fill on the defensive line, with 2019 starters Derek Wolfe, Shelby Harris, and Adam Gotsis poised to depart via free agency. It was reported a while back that Denver had plans to tender Mike Purcell as a restricted free agent but that has yet to happen. Purcell would be a great fall-back option in the event that Reader gets too pricey.

And it's entirely possible that Reader does price himself out of the Broncos' market. Spotract lists Reader's market value as approaching $12 million per year, which would be a king's ransom for a nose tackle. But Reader is versatile enough to perhaps justify such a contract.

The 6-foot-3, 347-pound behemoth was the Houston Texans' fifth-round pick back in 2016 out of Clemson. He's been entrenched as a starter for the last three and a half seasons.

With 4.5 combined sacks over the last two years, Reader doesn't bring next-level pass-rushing prowess from the interior, but the big fella can push the pocket. At 25, almost 26 years old, he's just reaching his prime, which makes him an attractive target for a Broncos team looking to get younger on the D-line.

We'll see how it shakes out with Reader. But if the Broncos are indeed going 'all-in' on Reader, there's a good chance they land him. Tradition tells us that when it comes to free agency, when GM John Elway pushes all his chips in, he doesn't back down 'til he gets what he wants.

