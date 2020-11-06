Mile High Roundtable: Broncos at Falcons | Week 9 | Predictions & Picks

James Campbell (@JamesC_MHH) 3-4: The Denver Broncos got a much needed come-from-behind win. building their confidence as a team, and in Drew Lock. However, the Broncos have missed out on three practice days this week for various reasons, and the injuries are starting to stack up, with Phillip Lindsay questionable, Shelby Harris and A.J. Bouye potentially out. This is not ideal against an Atlanta Falcons team that has picked up under interim coach Raheem Morris and is well rested after playing last Thursday. As good as Lock was last week, he'll need to be even better to go toe-to-toe against Matt Ryan and an explosive offense. Denver's interior offensive line has to play a clean game against Grady Jarrett, but I am really impressed by Atlanta's fast, flowing linebackers. I can't see a Broncos win this time.

Pick: Falcons 27, Broncos 13

Keith Cummings (@KeithC_NFL) 4-3: Last week's comeback might have saved the Broncos' entire season, making it crucial that momentum is sustained in Atlanta. It's a game Denver can win but the Falcons are still a dangerous team despite firing their head coach early in the season. We are all looking to see whether Lock can continue to drive on from his amazing comeback vs. the Chargers. My feeling is he can and things are about to click into high gear. Lindsay plays and rips off another 100-yard game while Jerry Jeudy notches a pair of scoring grabs.

Pick: Broncos 31, Falcons 24

Carl Dumler (@CarlDumlerMHH) 6-1: We have arrived at the 'do or die' game of the year. Win this game and the Broncos are right in the playoff mix and looking like one of the hotter teams in football. The Broncos will come out a little sharper early on, giving the defense a lead to play with for once while Vic Fangio's defense rattles Matt Ryan and forces him to turn the ball over twice, leading to some easy scores. The Broncos come out on top with a big statement game.

Pick: Broncos 31, Falcons 20

Thomas Hall (@ThomasHallNFL) 3-4: The Falcons are not a very good football team, in large part due to their defense. With that said, Lock and the Broncos offense' must play well for all four quarters because the Falcons have the potential to put up a decent score total offensively, especially since Denver's defense continues to be ravaged by injuries. This game will be closer than many think, but the Broncos have shown that they can beat poor teams this season and this game will be no different.

Pick: Broncos 27, Falcons 20

Chad Jensen (@ChadNJensen) 5-2: I always go with my gut on game picks and what that intuition is telling me right now is that the Broncos unlocked something last week (no pun intended) offensively. That comeback win over the Chargers was confidence-inspiring on so many levels for Denver but especially for Lock and OC Pat Shurmur. Going against a middle-of-the-road defense lacking elite talent, look for Lock to get out to a much faster start and for the Broncos to establish the ground game better on first and second down than they have in recent weeks. Lock proves that he thrives on the haters and criticism and the Broncos handle the Falcons, thanks in part to Denver's defensive line bouncing back from its 200-yard rushing tally last week and preventing Todd Gurley from finding much purchase on the ground. Look for Alexander Johnson to have a big impact play in this one and for Jerry Jeudy to finally have his 'pop' game going against two highly-touted ex-Crimson Tide wideouts on the opposite sideline.

Pick: Broncos 27, Falcons 17

Trevor Judge (@TrevorJudge) 5-2: Fresh off a come-from-behind win, the Broncos will be riding a wave of confidence heading into this game. Julio Jones and Gurley could create issues if Bouye misses the game and Denver's run defense doesn’t bounce back. However, as long as the Broncos can limit those guys, I like Denver's chances of adding another win and moving to a .500 record.

Pick: Broncos 24, Falcons 17

Zack Kelberman (@KelbermanNFL) 4-3: The Broncos aren't yet good enough where we should be concerned about overlooking or playing down to an inferior opponent. But there is *no* reason why Lock and the offense can't hang touchdowns — not field goals — on Atlanta's hapless defense, which bleeds air yards and points. That's the offensive key. The defensive key revolves around containing Ryan and the Falcons' passing attack, the only thing they really do right. If Fangio can confound Patrick Mahomes and Lock can light up the Chargers, I'm highly confident here. This has all the makings of last year's Texans game — controlled environment, soft defense, and a resounding Denver victory.

Pick: Broncos 29, Falcons 16

Nick Kendell (@NickKendellMHH) 4-3: Which Lock will show up this week? The one that lit the Chargers’ defense on fire playing with poise in the final period or the one that muddled through three-quarters of struggles? I’s a quarterback league and the Falcons are a run-of-the-mill, mediocre team and a good measuring stick team for where Lock is at right now.

Pick: Broncos 27, Falcons 17

Bob Morris (@BobMorrisSports) 5-2: The Falcons have more experience on offense than the Broncos, but it hasn’t been that much more productive. Meanwhile, the Broncos' defense has been far more productive than the Falcons' offense. In theory, this should mean that Denver's defense can keep the Falcons in check, while Lock and company should have an easier time moving the ball. Because the Falcons don’t have much of a pass rush, Lock should be able to settle down earlier, find a rhythm and get some early drives finished for touchdowns. Of course, the receivers need to do their part, but the key will be how well Lock performs. This is a game in which there shouldn’t be any excuse for him not to keep his footwork together nor to stare down receivers. If he can bring his fourth-quarter play against the Chargers, to all four frames of this week’s game, it shouldn’t be a problem for the Broncos to post another win. I’m cautiously optimistic that Lock will do that, and hopefully, it will build his confidence for when he faces tougher teams.

Pick: Broncos 27, Falcons 17

Luke Patterson (@LukePattersonLP) 4-3: The Falcons may have a tendency to get in their own way, but the offense has speed and talent in Jones and Calvin Ridley — assuming the latter is healthy. The Broncos's offense continues to use Phillip Lindsay on every other series and remains predictable. Denver's defense gets picked on in the secondary unit by one of the best shotgun quarterbacks in the game.

Pick: Falcons 30, Broncos 20

Lance Sanderson (@SandersonMHH) 5-2: Defensively, the Falcons are one of the worst teams in the league especially against the pass. This could be the exact test that Lock needs to identify his open reads and deliver the football within the rhythm of the play. With Atlanta blowing large leads much like the Chargers last week, Denver could win its fourth game over their last five contests.

Pick: Broncos 28, Falcons 24

Erick Trickel (@ErickTrickel) 3-4: There is a lot more confidence in the Broncos' offensive players and they showed Shurmur's offense can work, especially with a few tweaks made. This is an Atlanta team that gets in its own way on a weekly basis, something that I personally undervalued when picking the Chargers game. This time, the Broncos' offense comes out hot and gets to an early lead before slowing down for a little bit and picking it back up. The defense keeps the Falcons' offense from freely moving the ball consistently and gets itself a couple of takeaways. Denver pulls out to an early 17-6 lead and rides it to comfortable victory.

Pick: Broncos 34, Falcons 19

