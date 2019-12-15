Broncos at Chiefs Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 15

The time has come. Drew Lock returns home as a Denver Bronco hoping to snap his team's eight-game losing streak to the Kansas City Chiefs. One more loss and the Broncos won't be able to avoid finishing this year sub-.500.

A win not only shocks the NFL world, but gives the Broncos a shot at finishing 8-8 this season, which would be a marked improvement over last season. Needless to say, if the Broncos win, the Lock hype rocket will blast through the stratosphere and deep into outer space.

What to Watch For

• TE Noah Fant needs one touchdown to tie Tony Schefler (2006) for the most receiving touchdowns by a rookie tight end in team history, needs eight receiving yards to be the 30th rookie tight end in NFL history to reach 500 receiving yards, needs two receiving yards to pass Arthur Marshall (1992) into seventh place and 34 yards to pass Ashley Lelie (2002) into sixth place on the team's all-time receiving yardage list for a rookie pass catcher.

• CB Chris Harrs, Jr. needs one interception to join Mike Harden as the only Broncos with multiple interceptions in eight consecutive seasons.

• LB Von Miller needs one sack to pass Kevin Carter and Neil Smith into sole possession of 27th place on the NFL's all-time sack list, needs two sacks to pass Elvis Dumervil for 26th place on the NFL's all-time sack list.

• S Justin Simmons needs two interceptions to tie Steve Atwater (12) for the third-most interceptions among Broncos safeties through their first four professional seasons.

• WR Courtland Sutton needs 60 receiving yards to become the third Bronco to reach 1,000 receiving yards in a single season by his second year (Brandon Marshall, 2007; Lionel Taylor, 1960).

Inactives

Analysis: I remained hopeful that Dre'Mont Jones would be a go today but he's been ruled out. Everyone else we saw coming.

First Quarter

Chiefs win toss. Defer. Broncos to receive.

12:43: On 3rd- & -7, Lock can't get the snap off. Delay of game. Brings up 3rd- & -12.

12:15: Lock connects with Royce Freeman for three yards. Punt.

11:51: Colby Wadman drops the snap, picks it up and manages to get the punt off but due to his delay, Broncos got an illegal man downfield penalty. Five yards added on to the end of the punt.

11:42: Mahomes throws incomplete on first down but Shelby Harris flagged for roughing the passer after clubbing the QB in the face. Broncos have now given Chiefs 20 yards of field position since the punt.

9:50: Mahomes goes deep to Tyreek Hill for a 41-yard touchdown strike. Harris, Jr. beaten in coverage and Simmons fails to recognize the route, allows Hill to get behind him. Ensuing extra point try is muffed.

Four plays, 79 yards.

Chiefs 6, Broncos 0

5:42: On 3rd- & -5, Lock is sacked by a free-running Okafor, after RT Elijah Wilkinson barely gets a paw on him. 10-yard loss and punt to follow.

3:17: On 3rd- & -4, Broncos relinquish an 11-yard reception to Travis Kelce.

3:00: Mahomes picks up 20 yards with his legs on the ensuing play. Two fouls (one on each team), negates the gain. Replay first down.

2:21: Isaac Yiadom penalized for pass interference. Didn't get his head around and was exploited by the back-shoulder pass. 20 more penalty yards.

:51: On 3rd- & -7, Broncos relinquish the 10-yard completion to Mecole Hardman.

End of quarter

Chiefs 6, Broncos 0

Second Quarter

13:44: Broncos stuff Mahomes on 3rd- & -Goal. Chiefs have to settle for a field goal. It's good.

Chiefs 9, Broncos 0

12:02: Wilkinson flagged for false start. Takes a manageable 3rd- & -5 and makes it 10 to go.

12:02: Lock fires off-target to DaeSean Hamilton. Chiefs S Juan Thornhill injured on the play .

Broncos are now 1-for-4 on third down and only one of the opportunities have been a manageable distance. Six first-half penalties.

11:48: Shelby Harris sacks Mahomes for an eight-yard loss.

6:35: Chiefs drive but Broncos get them off the field again on third down in the red zone. Mahomes' pass to Robinson incomplete.

6:27: 24-yard field goal is good by Butker.

Chiefs 12, Broncos 0