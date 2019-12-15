Mile High Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Broncos at Chiefs Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 15

Chad Jensen

The time has come. Drew Lock returns home as a Denver Bronco hoping to snap his team's eight-game losing streak to the Kansas City Chiefs. One more loss and the Broncos won't be able to avoid finishing this year sub-.500. 

A win not only shocks the NFL world, but gives the Broncos a shot at finishing 8-8 this season, which would be a marked improvement over last season. Needless to say, if the Broncos win, the Lock hype rocket will blast through the stratosphere and deep into outer space. 

Join us as we live-blog and discuss DENvsKC here in our weekly Open Thread. Dive into the conversation — it's easy — by simply going to the top of the site and in the bottom righthand corner of the Mile High Huddle logo, click the follow button.

You can log in with Facebook or Google and either way, it's free. From there, sound off in the comment section and share your reactions and observations with our staff, subscribers and fellow members of the MHH community as we react to the game in real-time. 

What to Watch For

• TE Noah Fant needs one touchdown to tie Tony Schefler (2006) for the most receiving touchdowns by a rookie tight end in team history, needs eight receiving yards to be the 30th rookie tight end in NFL history to reach 500 receiving yards, needs two receiving yards to pass Arthur Marshall (1992) into seventh place and 34 yards to pass Ashley Lelie (2002) into sixth place on the team's all-time receiving yardage list for a rookie pass catcher.

• CB Chris Harrs, Jr. needs one interception to join Mike Harden as the only Broncos with multiple interceptions in eight consecutive seasons. 

• LB Von Miller needs one sack to pass Kevin Carter and Neil Smith into sole possession of 27th place on the NFL's all-time sack list, needs two sacks to pass Elvis Dumervil for 26th place on the NFL's all-time sack list. 

• S Justin Simmons needs two interceptions to tie Steve Atwater (12) for the third-most interceptions among Broncos safeties through their first four professional seasons. 

• WR Courtland Sutton needs 60 receiving yards to become the third Bronco to reach 1,000 receiving yards in a single season by his second year (Brandon Marshall, 2007; Lionel Taylor, 1960). 

Inactives

Analysis: I remained hopeful that Dre'Mont Jones would be a go today but he's been ruled out. Everyone else we saw coming. 

First Quarter

Chiefs win toss. Defer. Broncos to receive. 

12:43: On 3rd-&-7, Lock can't get the snap off. Delay of game. Brings up 3rd-&-12. 

12:15: Lock connects with Royce Freeman for three yards. Punt.

11:51: Colby Wadman drops the snap, picks it up and manages to get the punt off but due to his delay, Broncos got an illegal man downfield penalty. Five yards added on to the end of the punt. 

11:42: Mahomes throws incomplete on first down but Shelby Harris flagged for roughing the passer after clubbing the QB in the face. Broncos have now given Chiefs 20 yards of field position since the punt. 

9:50: Mahomes goes deep to Tyreek Hill for a 41-yard touchdown strike. Harris, Jr. beaten in coverage and Simmons fails to recognize the route, allows Hill to get behind him. Ensuing extra point try is muffed. 

Four plays, 79 yards. 

Chiefs 6, Broncos 0

5:42: On 3rd-&-5, Lock is sacked by a free-running Okafor, after RT Elijah Wilkinson barely gets a paw on him. 10-yard loss and punt to follow. 

3:17: On 3rd-&-4, Broncos relinquish an 11-yard reception to Travis Kelce. 

3:00: Mahomes picks up 20 yards with his legs on the ensuing play. Two fouls (one on each team), negates the gain. Replay first down. 

2:21: Isaac Yiadom penalized for pass interference. Didn't get his head around and was exploited by the back-shoulder pass. 20 more penalty yards. 

:51: On 3rd-&-7, Broncos relinquish the 10-yard completion to Mecole Hardman. 

End of quarter

Chiefs 6, Broncos 0

Second Quarter

13:44: Broncos stuff Mahomes on 3rd-&-Goal. Chiefs have to settle for a field goal. It's good. 

Chiefs 9, Broncos 0

12:02: Wilkinson flagged for false start. Takes a manageable 3rd-&-5 and makes it 10 to go. 

12:02: Lock fires off-target to DaeSean Hamilton. Chiefs S Juan Thornhill injured on the play .

Broncos are now 1-for-4 on third down and only one of the opportunities have been a manageable distance. Six first-half penalties. 

11:48: Shelby Harris sacks Mahomes for an eight-yard loss. 

6:35: Chiefs drive but Broncos get them off the field again on third down in the red zone. Mahomes' pass to Robinson incomplete. 

6:27: 24-yard field goal is good by Butker. 

Chiefs 12, Broncos 0

Comments (105)
No. 1-50
KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Feels festive out there.

Chad Jensen
Chad Jensen

Editor

December football is awesome.

Erick Trickel
Erick Trickel

Editor

Can Denver get a fourth win in KC in December?

CarlDumler
CarlDumler

So glad to be back! sorry every one that I have been missing. Time to see the Broncos shock the world!

Jaythomas89
Jaythomas89

Hey guys. Hopefully we will see a more balanced run game in the conditions. I think booker will feature a lot too due to the load that I believe and hope Lindsay and freeman will take. Hit KC with the odd deep shot to catch em out. Let’s go!

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Going to see a lot of 30

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Drew almost broke out.

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Play clock.

Chad Jensen
Chad Jensen

Editor

A good reminder that he is a rookie.

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Punt early on.

Erick Trickel
Erick Trickel

Editor

What could have been a disaster, turned into a not so bad ST play. With the weather, ST is going to take a huge hit.

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Ball protection. Wow. That was close to a disaster.

jimtaylor
jimtaylor

Waldman really can't blame the weather on that one, he just dropped the ball.

CarlDumler
CarlDumler

Going to need some luck today and well that was the first nice break to go in the Broncos favor.

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

This game won't be easy on the blood pressure it's safe to say.

Erick Trickel
Erick Trickel

Editor

When going fo batted passes, you have to be careful of that.

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Very clumsy from Harris.

jimtaylor
jimtaylor

Oh look another Chris Harris wide open deep ball allowed.

Erick Trickel
Erick Trickel

Editor

Shelby Harris with the roughing the passer, and Chris Harris getting beat. Each game I feel more comfortable letting them both just walk after the season.

jimtaylor
jimtaylor

Chris Harris is a 3rd string CB at best now

CarlDumler
CarlDumler

Well I guess the good of this is we finally get to see Lock play from behind.

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Double team. What a joke.

Chad Jensen
Chad Jensen

Editor

That sickened me, seeing both CHJ and Simmons trounced on a single play.

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Pathetic stuff on that drive it has to be said.

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Wildcat. 30

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Come on guys. Line the line of scrimmage. Lock 4 for 4 tho.

Erick Trickel
Erick Trickel

Editor

An RPO and Lock wanted to keep that ball with Fant open. Freeman wouldn't let go of that ball. Could've been a huge gain....

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Missed one there.

Erick Trickel
Erick Trickel

Editor

Elijah Wilkinson just beat there. That play really highlights that he isn't a tackle.

Studlee14
Studlee14

68 got beat bad there

jimtaylor
jimtaylor

Yeah Wilkinson just doesn't have the athletic ability to be a tackle. That was ugly.

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Poor stuff. 68 awful.

CarlDumler
CarlDumler

Man OL wake up! Terrible so far. Lock running for his life.

Chad Jensen
Chad Jensen

Editor

Not having Ja'Wuan James is HURTING this team early. Lock already sacked twice, which is twice as much as the last two games combined.

KiwiBronco
KiwiBronco

Let’s go D. Gotta make a stop and keep KC in range

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Going to be a long day if the line doesn't get their act together.

Chad Jensen
Chad Jensen

Editor

I'd be more optimistic but that D-line is so depleted.

Lance Sanderson
Lance Sanderson

Sorry I'm late guys. OL sounds like it isn't playing very well.

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Offside. Darn.

Erick Trickel
Erick Trickel

Editor

So far, Justin Simmons hasn't been playing at that level we have all come to know and love.

jimtaylor
jimtaylor

Defense clearly decided not to show up today.

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Got a bad feeling in my guts so far.

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Chi on a hold now. We look woefully unprepared for these conditions.

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Hands to face actually.

jimtaylor
jimtaylor

Clearly PI on Yiadom. Defense is not ready to play. Team not ready to play at all. 5 penalties so far. Playing like trash

Lance Sanderson
Lance Sanderson

Great job by Will Parks to contain Hill and let his help come back.

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Flags taking this away from us early.

jimtaylor
jimtaylor

Fangio is going to have to blitz or else Mahomes is just going to pick apart this zone defense like he is

KeithCummings
KeithCummings

Zero heat on 15.

jimtaylor
jimtaylor

This game is going to end up being 40-0 if Fangio doesn't start being a little more aggressive.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lindsay Knows that Beating the Chiefs is Only Way the Broncos Regain AFC West Footing

KeithCummings

Can the Broncos knock off the Division-champion Chiefs this week?

Mile High Roundtable: Broncos at Chiefs | Week 15 | Predictions & Picks

MHH Staff

The MHH staff predicts Broncos-Chiefs. Can Drew Lock shock the world on the road again?

Broncos 2020 Offseason Plan to Build the Nest Around Lock & Return to Competitive Form

Erick Trickel

This is how the Broncos turn the ship around and compete for the playoffs in 2020

Broncos at Texans Open Thread/Live Blog | Week 14

Chad Jensen

Log in and join the in-game discussion as we live-blog DENvsHOU. Can Drew Lock get two straight wins?

Scangarello: Lock's ‘Excellent, Innate Pocket Feel’ has Helped Broncos' O-Line

Chad Jensen

Turns out, having a dynamic quarterback helps a team's offensive line. Who would have thunk it?

Four Reasons Free Agency Won't be Broncos' Best Path to Upgrading the O-Line

BobMorris

It'll be tempting, but the Broncos have to stay disciplined in free agency this year. Here's why.

Why Both Hope and Skepticism are Warranted with Drew Lock

Nick Kendell

Hopeful or skeptical? What should be the prevailing emotion in Broncos Country as it pertains to Drew Lock?

Broncos Sign DT Kyle Peko, Make Three Other Roster Moves Ahead of Week 15

Chad Jensen

In the wake of the injury bug biting the team hard, the Broncos made a flurry of roster moves on the eve of their Week 15 battle with the Chiefs.

Elway Reveals What Implications can be Drawn From Drew Lock's Emergence

Chad Jensen

The Broncos front-office czar shared his true thoughts on Drew Lock's emergence over the last two weeks.

Finding Broncos: 8 Under the Radar RBs to Upgrade the Roster in 2020

Erick Trickel

The NFL Draft will be here before you know it. Here are some underrated but very talented running backs who could compliment the Broncos' backfield.