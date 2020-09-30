Mile High Roundtable: Broncos at Jets | Week 4 | Predictions & Picks

James Campbell (@JamesC_MHH) 2-1: Yes, it's the New York Jets, but the Denver Broncos have to bring their best football to win games. They're not good enough to win when they make mistakes and can't take advantage of the other teams' mistakes. It's been the theme of this season. With more injuries piling up, a short week on the road with more travel than the Jets, installing a new QB, and Adam Gase's personal Super Bowl, it's a tough ask for the Broncos. In truth, getting out of Metlife healthy and into the mini-bye will be a significant win.

Pick: Jets 17, Broncos 10

Keith Cummings (@KeithC_NFL) 1-2: It's safe to say that the Broncos have been pushed by a tidal wave into the path of an iceberg. The trip to the Big Apple comes as yet more key players hit injured reserve. Quarterback issues will decide this one, so if Brett Rypien turns the ball over less than Sam Darnold, Denver will prevail. Melvin Gordon provides just enough ball control and finally, the Broncos hold up at right tackle with Demar Dotson replacing the struggling Elijah Wilkinson.

Pick: Broncos 17, Jets 10

Carl Dumler (@CarlDumlerMHH) 2-1: The loser of this game will begin hearing talks of how its a team destined to get the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. Both franchises have seen injuries galore and questions at the quarterback position. I think the Broncos find a way to win this one, though, with a big defensive turnover turned into a touchdown and the offense doing just enough to hold on for a close victory.

Pick: Broncos 20, Jets 17

Thomas Hall (@ThomasHallNFL) 1-2: As the Broncos injuries mount, it is difficult to see a path to victory with a short week on the road, even against the Jets. It is just too much to overcome. To pull it off, the Broncos must play mistake-free football, but in all three games to start the season, they haven’t been able to avoid mental errors. The first team to 17 points wins this game.

Pick: Jets 17, Broncos 13

Chad Jensen (@ChadNJensen) 2-1: The Broncos have their back against the wall, as do the Jets, sitting at 0-3. But despite all the personnel losses, Denver won't get a better chance for a 'get right' game. The Jets simply aren't a team one can lose to and not expect to have the world come tumbling down around one's ears. If Vic Fangio wants to maintain any credibility with the fanbase, this is a game he can't afford to lose. Rypien will step in and help clean up the pass-rush issues and the Broncos beleaguered O-line interior trio finally get it together and play a cohesive game. Gordon produces his firs 100-yard rushing game as a Bronco and Rypien throws two touchdowns. One to Noah Fant, one to Jerry Jeudy. Bradley Chubb gets his first sack of the season and the Broncos get a timely interception to close this game out with a victory.

Pick: Broncos 17, Jets 14

Zack Kelberman (@KelbermanNFL) 1-2: Aaand that's the last time I trust my heart over my brain when it comes to the Broncos. But, fortunately, my brain (or anyone with a brain) can see this is Denver's most winnable game — by far — left on the 2020 docket. As an added bonus, a Rypien-led Broncos victory would almost certainly result in Gase's firing. How's that for 2017 payback, Adam?

Pick: Broncos 17, Jets 13

Bob Morris (@BobMorrisSports) 2-1: It’s easy to think the Broncos are destined to struggle all season, thanks to the mounting injuries, but other teams are still worse. The Jets have had some injury issues (though not as much as the Broncos) but have poor coaching and a quarterback who should be a guy to build around, but is regressing. The Broncos coaching hasn’t been perfect, but players aren’t quitting on Fangio despite the adversity, while it’s looking more and more like players are quitting on Gase. The Broncos should get their first win of the season and, with any luck, they’ll get some starters back in the lineup in time for Week 5.

Pick: Broncos 20, Jets 10

Luke Patterson (@LukePattersonLP) 3-0: Rypien gets his first career start against the worst team in the NFL. The passing game will feature a lot of dink and dunk elements as Rypien utilizes his pre-snap reads. The Broncos defense gets multiple sacks on Darnold, and at least one turnover.

Pick: Broncos 20, Jets 13

Lance Sanderson (@SandersonMHH) 3-0: If the Broncos want to turn this season in the right direction, it starts with a win on this short week. I hate to say it, but Denver absolutely has to win this game. The Jets have the worst roster in the league and their coaching isn't far behind. Even with all of the injuries, the Broncos still have more talent on both sides of the ball and in the coaching department. It's gonna be an ugly game, but for the first time this season, Denver wins on both sides of the trenches and escapes with a relatively close win, praying for a return to health on the mini bye-week to follow.

Pick: Broncos 19, Jets 12

Erick Trickel (@ErickTrickel) 1-2: Many want to write this game off, and that's understandable with it being a short week on the road to the East Coast and in Gase's Super Bowl. However, I think Denver pulls it out in this battle of JV squads and it's largely due to the defense beating up on the broken Darnold and getting a few turnovers for a short field. Reports are Gase is on the way out no matter what and players quitting on him and wanting him gone also doesn't bode well for them. Lastly, that Jets offense is somehow worse than the Broncos who've had backup QBs for 1.75 games.

Pick: Broncos 20, Jets 12

