The Denver Broncos entered Week 1 banged up and emerged even more so. The injury bug has taken a massive bite out of the Broncos early on this season.

Since the preparation for Week 1 began last week, the Broncos lost linebacker Von Miller (ankle) for the season, wide receiver Courtland Sutton (shoulder) missed Week 1, and then during the Monday night game, cornerback A.J. Bouye (shoulder) was hurt, along with running back Phillip Lindsay (toe).

As you can see, the Broncos aren't losing role players. These are starters the team expected to depend on in 2020. The silver lining, though, is that aside from Miller, the Broncos will get all of these banged-up players back sometime within the first quarter of the season.

Miller was placed on injured reserve this week, as was Bouye, but Bouye is expected to be activated back to the 53-man roster after he spends his mandatory three weeks on the list. Meanwhile, the Broncos can utilize Bouye's roster spot by signing a player or promoting one of the practice squad that can help the team now.

So do any of these wounded Broncos make the team's Week 2 game vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers? Here's the final injury report, along with Pittsburgh's.

What happens next for the Broncos heading into Week 2? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Takeaways

It appears as if Broncos fans will get their first look at rookie second-round wideout KJ Hamler this week. After nursing a bad hamstring injury that cost him most of camp, Hamler was able to practice in full all three days. It'll be fun to see how he's woven into Pat Shurmur's game-plan.

Meanwhile, starting left tackle Garett Bolles is nursing an elbow injury and is officially listed as questionable but the team doesn't sound very worried about it. He'll be a go on Sunday. Rookie wideout Tyrie Cleveland is dealing with a hip but the Broncos could get by without him just fine, especially if Sutton ends up going.

Sutton was limited all week in practice but it feels like he has a little momentum based on his participation. Worst-case scenario, he misses this week and goes next. Best-case, the game-time decision is to play him after he warms up and gets some medicine and treatment on that sprained AC joint.

Lindsay will miss this week, which was expected. The Broncos will get by with Melvin Gordon and Royce Freeman — but expect the team to call up one of its practice-squad backs on Sunday — either LeVante Bellamy or Jeremy Cox. Linebacker Mark Barron's hamstring injury kept him out of action all week. He's listed as out.

Steelers

Pittsburgh had its own rash of injuries, especially to the offensive line. Offensive tackle Zach Banner is done for the season with an ACL tear, while guards David DeCastro and Stefen Wisniewski have been ruled out. That's a positive harbinger for the Broncos' D-line.

Otherwise, it appears as if the Steelers will get back dynamic running back James Conner. And all of Pittsburgh's other banged-up players practiced in full on Friday.

Bottom Line

The Broncos will be without one Pro Bowler for sure in Lindsay and possibly Sutton. But Sutton could go on Sunday and Hamler will for sure.

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.