Broncos' Big 5 Roster Needs Heading into 2020 NFL Draft Revealed

The Denver Broncos are just a couple weeks away from completing part II of their offseason roster-building plan. Part I was NFL free agency, which saw the Broncos say goodbye to several familiar faces while adding multiple impact players — including two Pro Bowlers via the trade market.

Part II of the roster-building effort each offseason is the NFL Draft, which is rapidly approaching on April 23. For the shot-callers like GM John Elway and Head Coach Vic Fangio, the Broncos' roster needs are now more apparent.

Since arriving as the team's top football czar back in 2011, Elway has preferred to utilize the free-agent pool to fill the Broncos' most immediate roster needs, which makes it easier to stay disciplined to the team's big board when the draft rolls around, and less likely to reach for a need.

Elway prefers taking the 'BPA' approach on draft day (best player available) but with one caveat; BPA at a position of need. For example; with the Broncos having finally landed a quarterback of the future in Drew Lock, if the top-rated prospect on the board is a signal-caller at pick 15, Elway's not about to use a first-round pick on another QB.

BPA and roster needs always balance out. That being said, what are the Broncos biggest remaining needs?

As you can see from the video above, which was recorded on Tuesday morning, I see wide receiver, offensive line, cornerback, and off-ball linebacker as the four most glaring needs. One hole that was omitted in that conversation? Third safety.

On Wednesday, KUSA's Mike Klis published a story in which he proclaimed wide receiver, cornerback, and offensive line as the Broncos' big needs, reinforcing Mile High Huddle/SI's analysis. Let's quickly examine each hole to expose why it remains a need.

Wide Receiver

Outside of Courtland Sutton, the Broncos' WR corps is pedestrian. That's putting a kindly spin on it. DaeSean Hamilton is a solid WR3 at best, while Tim Patrick, in a perfect world, is an ideal backup to Sutton at the X-receiver spot.

Beyond those three, the Broncos have a returner in Diontae Spencer, who is valuable, as well as last year's sixth-rounder Juwann Winfree, who didn't see any regular-season action as a rookie despite the Broncos suffering some injuries ahead of him on the depth chart.

There's also Fred Brown, who's proven himself to be a sneakily savvy depth receiver and a willing special teams contributor. However, what this new unit under Pat Shurmur really needs is a dynamic WR2 to help take the focus off of Sutton and open up the entire offense.

Candidates: Henry Ruggs III (Alabama), Jerry Jeudy (Alabama), CeeDee Lamb (Oklahoma), Justin Jefferson (LSU), Denzel Mims (Baylor), Jalen Reagor (TCU)

Cornerback

The Broncos lost Chris Harris, Jr. in free agency and it's not easy to replace a four-time Pro Bowler. The trade acquisition of A.J. Bouye will mitigate the sting, and the re-signing of De'Vante Bausby helps, but if the Broncos don't want to have to count on Bryce Callahan bouncing back to form after missing all of last year with a mysterious foot injury, additional reinforcements are needed.

Candidates: C.J. Henderson (Florida), Jeff Gladney (TCU), Kristian Fulton (LSU), A.J. Terrell (Clemson)

Offensive Line

Internally, the Broncos aren't anywhere near as panicked about their offensive tackle situation as people are outside the building. The Broncos believe they're set at the top of the depth chart, health-willing of course.

Now, that doesn't mean a little long-term depth isn't in order. It is. But that reshapes the urgency question as it relates targeting OTs in the draft.

The most urgent position upfront is the center. The Broncos said goodbye to last year's starting center Connor McGovern and declined the option on Ronald Leary's contact — 2019's starting right guard. Graham Glasgow was signed to a lucrative four-year deal to replace Leary at RG but the center position remains a gaping hole.

The team likes Patrick Morris, a holdover from 2019. But despite his status as a Mike Munchak acolyte, he's completely untested, unproven and inexperienced. If the team had to play football tomorrow, maybe it could get by with Morris but Denver will seek to upgrade the center slot in the draft.

Candidates: Lloyd Cushenberry (LSU), Cesar Ruiz (Michigan), Matt Hennessy (Temple)

Off-Ball Linebacker

This position doesn't come with a ton of urgency because the Broncos believe they can compete with Todd Davis playing next to Alexander Johnson in 2020. With Josey Jewell and Joe Jones as the backups, it's an ILB unit that can get by.

But with Davis entering a contract year and the unit missing an overall athletic element in coverage, Elway and Fangio could look for an upgrade in the draft. In this case, I listed a couple of day one/day two options, as well as a couple who are likely to hear their name called in round four and beyond.

Candidates: Kenneth Murray (Oklahoma), Patrick Queen (LSU), Josh Uche (Michigan), Akeem Davis-Gaither (Appalachian State), Troy Dye (Oregon), Zach Baun (Wisconsin), Logan Wilson (Wyoming), Davion Taylor (Colorado)

Safety

The Broncos have Justin Simmons and Kareem Jackson but lost Will Parks in free agency. Trey Marshall showed well while Jackson served his two-game DUI suspension to end last season but if the Broncos can upgrade this unit, they will.

Candidates: Xavier McKinney (Alabama), Antoine Winfield, Jr. (Minnesota), Jeremy Chinn (Southern Illinois), Terrell Burgess (Utah), Kyle Dugger (Lenoir-Rhyne)

