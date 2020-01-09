Bradley Chubb Addresses his Timetable to Return to the Broncos Following ACL Surgery

Bradley Chubb entered 2019 poised to have a big year under new head coach Vic Fangio. The former No. 5 overall pick in the 2018 draft was coming off a 12-sack rookie season — a feat that less than a dozen other players in NFL history had ever accomplished — and in Fangio's defensive scheme, the expectation was that Chubb would take a Von Miller-type of quantum leap forward in year two.

Then tragedy struck.

Chubb suffered a torn ACL in his left knee in Week 4's tilt vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars and was lost for the season. Chubb left the Jaguars game early with a knee injury but after having it checked out, he returned to try and help the Broncos get after Gardner Minshew but it might have done more harm than good and Denver still lost.

The Broncos would start 0-4 and Chubb would hit injured reserve with just one single, solitary sack for the season. He was rendered a spectator but the time off the field and watching from the sidelines made him appreciate his football playing career all the more.

“For sure, being away from it makes you a fan," Chubb said as he cleaned out his locker last week. "I feel like it made me miss the game of football a lot more, and I’m glad for the injury like I said. It made me really appreciate everything I did."

The start to Chubb's NFL career was historic, though the Broncos' 6-10 finish in 2018 obscured that fact when it came time for Pro Bowl and Rookie of the Year considerations. However, after tearing his ACL (the second of his football career dating back to high school), it would be a safe bet to wager that he'll come back bigger, stronger and more focused.

But when will that be? Chubb's injury came on September 29. Will he be recovered and rehabbed in time to start the 2020 season?

“I’m just hoping to feel the best I possibly can by the season’s start," Chubb said. "I’m not trying to put OTAs, camp or a date or anything. I’m just trying to feel 100 percent and make sure I’m good and the team’s good.”

If all continues to go well in his rehab and he suffers no setback, there's no reason to doubt that he'll be good to go come Week 1. However, when that time comes, the Broncos will likely err on the side of caution and keep him on a snap count to start the season.

Chubb plans on sticking around Denver for the offseason where he can be close to the Broncos' facility. As he cleaned out his locker and gathered his belongings, it was interesting to hear him talk about what the future holds for the Broncos. Being sidelined was bittersweet because although he didn't participate in what small triumphs the 2019 season provided the team, he was able to vicariously see this team's locker room culture shift and rally around rookie QB Drew Lock.

"To see these guys’ smile on their faces after wins and stuff like that," Chubb said, "and to see Drew coming in and bring energy to all those guys and just do what it took, it was cool to see. It made me really appreciate and be a lot more eager to get back.”

Even a guy who wasn't on the field of battle was picking up what Lock was laying down. If that's any indication of the type of leader Lock can become, the future truly is bright in the Mile High City.

