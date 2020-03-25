Mile High Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Bradley Chubb Takes to Instagram to Make Bold Prediction for Broncos' QB Drew Lock

KeithCummings

Denver Broncos’ players have been locking themselves away during the current Coronavirus outbreak. Some, like rehabbing rush linebacker Bradley Chubb, have kept busy by using social media platforms to communicate with the fan base, all of whom are eager to hear from their heroes while they too are in lockdown.

Chubb used the platform of the Broncos' team Instagram platform on Tuesday to cover a wide range of subjects put forward by fans. That included the topic of GM John Elway’s recent foray into the trade market which looks to have considerably strengthened the Denver defense.

Chubb’s vital rehab from a partial ACL tear seems to be in full swing and he is super excited about his own role within a more powerful line-up that will benefit from year two under the guidance of defensive guru Vic Fangio. 

Chubb is psyched about the new-look defense but he went further by expressing how he predicts huge things out of second-year QB Drew Lock this coming season.

Considering Chubb has yet to share a game-time experience with Lock, expectations for his QB should make Broncos Country sit up and listen in hopeful excitement for what lies ahead.

“Yes, Lock is ready to go off," Chubb said via Broncos' Instagram channel. "I’m excited to see what he’s been doing; I’m excited to see how he reacts to a new offensive coordinator a new system or whatever. And, just see how he takes his game from rookie year to second year. A lot of guys have that huge jump and he came back and went 4-1, and I’m excited to see how he does."

What happens next for the Broncos in free agency and the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Another positive opinion to boost the confidence of the Broncos' prospective franchise quarterback is to be welcomed, but much work still lies ahead for both Lock and Chubb. Lock, in particular, will have to get his head around OC Pat Shurmur’s new offense and settle into becoming a real team leader from now on.

Lock, alongside Chubb, represents a bold new breed of Broncos as Elway rebuilds for the future. It will be up to both of them to stamp their authority on 2020, particularly if the Broncos are serious about mounting a genuine challenge for the AFC West and a vital playoff slot.

The third-year pass rusher was also asked who he would pick as the best trade acquisition between corner A.J. Bouye or DL Jurrelll Casey, and he was quick to stress diplomatically how both additions would help him out, ultimately opting to call it a tie.

“I’m just to go with a tie because at the end of the day Jurrell is going to be on that line with me rushing and A.J. is going to be holding those guys so we can get to the QB,” Chubb said. “So to be honest with you I can’t say who [is] the best one, they [are] both going to benefit from this defense, I feel like it’s going to be a fun ride.”

Elway’s prowess on the trade market has impressed Chubb. Furthermore, it puts the pass rusher in a much better position to pin his ears back and get in the opponent's backfield. Chubb has plenty of motivation to come back stronger after he spent three-quarters of last season on injured reserve, due to that partial ACL tear suffered against Jacksonville in Week 4.

So far this offseason, he has been concentrating on getting his knee back in playing shape despite the virus enforcing difficult living restrictions, all the time Chubb has been looking forward to lining up in a massively improved defensive line-up.

“Still got to get the rehab in, just me and head trainer Vince getting it in. Staying safe, staying away from everybody just going there and back home every day,” Chubb explained. “Yeah, I’m excited to join this defense once again; they finished the year off strong. It was hard watching from the sidelines but at the end of the day they did what they had to do and now it’s going to be my time to come in and do what I have to do. So, it’s going to be fun.”

Follow Keith on Twitter @KeithC_NFL and @MileHighHuddle.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Melvin Gordon Will be Broncos' Bell-Cow RB, not Phillip Lindsay

Broncos fans have been dying to know how the Melvin Gordon signing will ultimately affect Phillip Lindsay. A new report from a Dove Valley insider sheds light.

Chad Jensen

by

dabomb

Does RB Melvin Gordon Have Gas Left in the Tank?

The Broncos just paid Melvin Gordon big money but at almost 27 years old, does he have enough gas left in the tank to justify the $13.5M guaranteed Denver gave him? The film tells the tale.

Josh_Carney

by

Sinceiwasalilboy

Grading Broncos' Acquisition of RB Melvin Gordon Based on Analytics

The Broncos just paid big money to a running back. Was it a smart move? Analytics tell the tale.

Thomas Hall

by

broncobuckeyenomad

Vegas Oddsmakers did Not Like Broncos' First Wave of Free Agency

The oddsmakers weren't impressed by the Broncos' free-agent maneuverings. Is Vegas right?

Chad Jensen

by

dabomb

Finding Broncos: Jalen Reagor, WR, TCU | How he Fits, Where he Goes

Finding Broncos scouts the 2020 NFL Draft class to find the best Mile High fits. What's the scoop on Jalen Reagor and how would he fit in Denver?

Erick Trickel

by

Mr. Pioneer

Report: Patriots Showing Interest in Broncos' Free-Agent DL Derek Wolfe

Could Derek Wolfe land in New England? A new report sheds light.

Chad Jensen

by

Steve Atwater 27

Report: Broncos Re-Sign OLB Jeremiah Attaochu to One-Year Deal

The Broncos are bringing back a key role player from last year.

Nick Kendell

by

CoreyH

Report: Broncos Sign ex-Lions Punter Sam Martin to Three-Year Deal

The Broncos just got out of the Colby Wadman business.

Chad Jensen

by

Mr. Pioneer

An Analytics-Based Breakdown of Broncos' Roster Needs Post-Free Agency | Defense

How much headway did the Broncos make in bolstering the defense via free agency? Here's a look at the roster through the lens of analytics.

Thomas Hall

by

milehighguy

Broncos' Updated Salary Cap Space After First Wave of Free Agency

The Broncos have franchise-tagged a player, made multiple trades, and signed several free agents. Where does that leave the team cap-space-wise?

BobMorris

by

CarlDumler