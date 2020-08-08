Mile High Huddle
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Broncos Bringing in Free-Agent OT Demar Dotson for a Visit, per Report

Chad Jensen

In case you missed it, starting right tackle Ja'Wuan James — yes, the 52 million-dollar man who played exactly 63 snaps last year — opted out of the 2020 season earlier this week, literally leaving the Denver Broncos in the lurch. 

The Broncos played almost all of last season with Elijah Wilkinson at right tackle in place of James to mixed results, putting it kindly. A natural guard, Wilkinson was mostly a liability at right tackle, though his willingness to stop the gap was commendable. 

While Wilkinson will likely continue to project as the Broncos' starting right tackle with James off the board, the team is poised to bring in some outside help to bolster the depth at worst and perhaps even the starting lineup at best. 

According to KUSA's Mike Klis, the Broncos are bringing in veteran OT Demar Dotson for a visit. 

"Broncos bringing in former TBay starting RT Demar Dotson for visit, sources tell 9News. Dotson must first go through COVID-19 testing, then physical. If all works out, Dotson would add OT depth to Bolles/Wilkinson after Ja'Wuan James opt-out. Elway knows how to audible," Klis tweeted on Saturday. 

What's the latest from Broncos Camp? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Dotson is an 11th-year pro who's spent the entirety of his NFL career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after entering the league as a college free agent out of Southern Mississippi in 2009. He's an eight-year starter who'll turn 35 in October. 

Although his name wasn't uttered as often as the likes of Jason Peters, Kelvin Beachum, or Cordy Glenn in the offseason free-agency buzz, Dotson is a viable right tackle candidate and actually fits the profile of what the Broncos need quite well. Regardless of one's opinion on James, the Broncos are locked into his guaranteed contract in 2021, which means, whomever the team signs to step in this year is likely to be offered a very short-term deal. 

Then again, starting left tackle Garett Bolles will be a free agent in 2021, so the Broncos could have need of a more long-term option. If Bolles plays well this season, though, as his fellow trenchman and close friend Dalton Risner believes, there's a chance the Broncos will re-sign him. 

Dotson started 15 games at right tackle for the Bucs last season. Of all the available free-agent tackles, which currently includes the aforementioned Glenn, as well as Donald Penn, Dotson was the highest-graded based on last season's action. 

Dotson ranked No. 31 among qualifying tackles with a 71.0 grade via Pro Football Focus. PFF gave Dotson a 72.4 grade as a pass-blocker and a 67.3 grade as a run-blocker. In our Mile High Roundtable this week, more than one MHH staffer advocated for the Broncos to sign Dotson. 

For comparison's sake, Wilkinson earned a 59.6 cumulative grade last year, ranking him No. 59 among tackles, with Bolles finishing No. 18 at 76.1. When it comes to grades, fans would be wise to take PFF with a grain of salt but they can sometimes be a useful barometer. 

Bottom line is, Dotson is an experienced vet who would immediately upgrade the Broncos' tackle depth. Per Klis, Bolles and Wilkinson would still be penciled in as the book-end starters but Dotson — if signed — would compete with both. 

It sounds like the Broncos have already made their decision. Now it's simply a matter of coming to terms on a deal that makes sense to Dotson, as well as passing the physical and virus test. Stay tuned. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHudde.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dalton Risner Shares True Thoughts on Prospect of Moving to Right Tackle

Dalton Risner played right tackle at a high level in college. Could he switch back from left guard to right tackle in the wake of Ja'Wuan James' opt-out? Risner touched on the subject on Thursday.

Lance Sanderson

by

birddogsII

Broncos Should Trade for Vikings OT Riley Reiff | Here's Why

The Broncos' situation at right tackle suddenly is very questionable. Rather than relying on backups, GM John Elway should go grab this proven veteran on the trade market.

James Campbell

by

broncofan55555

Mile High Roundtable: Identifying Broncos' Best Option at RT to Overcome Ja'Wuan James Opt-Out

Join us as we go around the table as Mile High Huddle's staff lays out the Broncos' best options to find a solution at right tackle.

MHH Staff

by

Scottydog123

Elijah Wilkinson Explains his Surprise in Learning that Ja'Wuan James had Opted Out of 2020 Season

When it came to Ja'Wuan James' fateful decision to opt-out of the 2020 season, Elijah Wilkinson didn't see it coming. But Wilkinson stands ready as ever to hop back on the right-tackle bike.

KeithCummings

by

lknsk12

Dalton Risner Vouches that Broncos Will get a 'Whole New Garett Bolles' in 2020

Was Garett Bolles' improvement late last season a flash in the pan? Dalton Risner doesn't think so and in fact, has high expectations for his teammate.

Chad Jensen

by

firstfan

Broncos RT Ja'Wuan James Opts Out of 2020 Season

The Broncos will have to come up with a new plan at right tackle with Ja'Wuan James opting out.

Chad Jensen

by

PMcGok

Broncos 2020 Roster Breakdown: Josh Watson | Hybrid LB

Josh Watson earned spot on the 53-man roster last year and contributed at times, especially on special teams. But one year later, much has changed with regard to the Broncos' roster math, so how does Watson fit?

Erick Trickel

by

ErickTrickel

Justin Simmons Breaks Silence on Failure to Reach Long-Term Deal with Broncos

Justin Simmons is playing on the franchise tag this year and just about nobody saw it coming. Simmons recently dished on his view of how he and the team came up short on a long-term accord.

BobMorris

by

broncofan55555

Von Miller Hints at a 'Monster' Comeback Season for Bradley Chubb

We know that Von Miller is hungrier than ever but what about Bradley Chubb? Miller dished on his pass-rushing partner's prospects as he battles back from an ACL tear that cost him most of last season.

Luke Patterson

by

broncofan55555

Early Returns on Jurrell Casey from Broncos Camp Should Excite Fans

The Broncos acquired Jurrell Casey via trade earlier this year and the team is already buzzing about the five-time Pro Bowler.

Chad Jensen

by

jareal333