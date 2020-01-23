Mile High Huddle
Broncos' Cap Wizard Mike Sullivan Will not Return to Team as Contract Expires: Report

Chad Jensen

Although his title is Director of Football Administration, Mike Sullivan has been the Denver Broncos' cap wizard for a majority of the John Elway front-office era. However, according to a new report from NFL Network's James Palmer, Sullivan's days in Denver are now numbered. 

It's a curious decision by the Broncos not to re-sign Sullivan, as he has been very effective in his job. The Broncos are known around the league for being shrewd negotiators, and while Elway the GM gets the credit for that, it's due in large part to Sullivan's financial savvy. 

Sullivan originally joined the Broncos back in 2012 and played a big part in the salary cap maneuverings that brought home the Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl 50. The previous year, with an elite-level max quarterback contract on the books (Peyton Manning), the Broncos were able to stay aggressive while remaining frugal in signing T.J. Ward, Aqib Talib and DeMarcus Ware in free agency. 

It's hard to know the exact reasons why the Broncos aren't willing to keep Sullivan around, but there's no question that he leaves the team in good position to make a splash in 2020. The Broncos enter this offseason — before any roster cuts are made — with just under $62 million in cap space. 

