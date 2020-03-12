Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Broncos' CB A.J. Bouye Completed Physical in Denver

In the NFL, timing is always of the essence. This week, the timing of the COVID-19 virus has impacted and paralyzed a vast number of people. But for the Denver Broncos, the show goes on.

Per a report from The Athletic's Nicki Jhabvala, cornerback A.J. Bouye was in Denver for his physical on Wednesday. The Broncos have agreed in principle to trade a 2020 fourth-round draft pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for the eighth-year defensive back. On March 18, the new league year begins, and the trade will be finalized.

Bouye is a 6-foot, 191-pound cornerback that was signed as a college free agent by the Houston Texans in 2013, before joining the Jaguars as a prized free agent in 2017. He’s played in 93 NFL games, recording 315 total tackles, 66 passes defended, one sack, one forced fumble, 14 interceptions, and scored one touchdown.

In the wake of a 'down' year, the Broncos expect Bouye to return to Pro Bowl form in head coach Vic Fangio’s defense. The trade is a win for Broncos' GM John Elway, who acquired the fourth-round pick from the San Francisco 49ers last fall in exchange for WR Emmanuel Sanders.

Bouye has two years remaining on his contract after signing a five-year, $67.5 million deal in 2017 with the Jags. In 2020, he’s expected to make a base salary of $13M after earning $26M with Jacksonville in 2017 and 2018.

While the entire world of professional sports has been shaken to its core with COVID-19, the Broncos have continued to construct their 2020 roster. By completing his physical yesterday, Bouye is now just days away from becoming a Bronco.

