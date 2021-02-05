Hall-of-Famer Champ Bailey: Deshaun Watson Could 'Change Trajectory' of Broncos

It's not often a Hall-of-Fame Bronco weighs in on quarterback speculation but when it happens, fans should take heed.

Broncos Country has always held a soft spot in its heart for Champ Bailey. Since his retirement from the NFL following the 2013 season, his beloved No. 24 jersey can still be spotted all over the Mile High City especially on gameday.

Now, the entire world recognizes Bailey as a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame (class of 2019).

Originally a first-round pick out of Georgia in 1999, Bailey played in Washington for the first five seasons of his career. Then in 2004, Denver traded running back Clinton Portis to Washington in exchange for Bailey and a second-round draft pick.

The rest, as they’d say, is history, with Bailey playing in 215 games, and logging 931 tackles (832 solo), 42 tackles for a loss, 52 interceptions, 203 passes defended, seven forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries, and four touchdowns.

So, when the 12-time Pro Bowler who played a decade in Denver speaks, people tend to listen. Earlier this week, Bailey made a guest appearance on 104.3 The FAN's Nick and Cecil where he was asked about the possibility of Denver pursuing QB Deshaun Watson via trade.

“It’d be a great move,” Bailey told former teammate Nick Ferguson and co-host Cecil Lammey. “He’s a proven quarterback, a franchise quarterback. He’ll change a franchise and its trajectory. So, why wouldn’t you entertain that?"

What happens next at Broncos HQ? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

The speculation on the going rate to do business with the Houston Texans could cost a suitor multiple first-round draft picks in addition to premium players. While some feel that acquiring Watson is too expensive, I’d urge Broncos brass to listen to the Hall-of-Famer.

Considered by many to be the best cornerback to ever play in the NFL, Bailey only appeared in one Super Bowl (XLVIII) where he and the Broncos lost to the Seattle Seahawks 43-8. He was released the following March. Although he received numerous awards and set multiple records, Bailey never hoisted the Lombardi Trophy above his head.

I’ve always subscribed to the theory that franchise QBs are not developed, they’re born. If a team falls head over heels in love with a guy, that team must move mountains to go get him. Bailey would concur.

"I kind of look at the Broncos right now, like it's almost 2012," Bailey told The FAN. "It’s kind of the same dynamic. You have a young guy that did well and has done some good things, but nothing to really make you feel good about the future. Then you’ve got a guy that can really change the trajectory of your franchise like Watson, yeah you go get a guy like that. Without a doubt.”

It doesn’t matter if it’s in the draft, free agency, or by trade, franchise quarterbacks rarely fall into any team’s lap. By no means am I saying that the Broncos should be desperate or reckless, but if Denver has identified Watson as its guy, there’s not a price tag in the world too expensive.

Follow Luke on Twitter @LukePattersonLP and @MileHighHuddle.