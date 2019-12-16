Broncos Close Ranks Around Lock Following Arrowhead Defeat: 'He's a Great QB for us'

Drew Lock is 2-1 as a starter in the NFL. The rookie second-round quarterback will get two more games to lead the Denver Broncos this season before the team brass has to make some decisions about the future.

If it were up to the players, it seems almost unanimous that Lock's teammates love playing with him and are excited about what the future holds with him at the helm. Following the Broncos 23-3 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, we heard multiple players, including the likes of team leader Von Miller, use the 'G word' to describe Lock.

"We found our quarterback and we have a great one, but everybody else needs to step up," Miller said post-game.

While some might roll their eyes at the notion that three games into his NFL career, Lock could be considered 'great', especially in the wake of the Arrowhead loss, that's the perspective of his teammates. And it's not just Miller.

“Drew’s a great quarterback for us," tight end Noah Fant said post-game. "I love being out there playing with him. I was talking to him after the game. I love the way he plays. I like how he takes chances sometimes. He shows passion. He cares about the team. Things like that. He’s been doing a great job."

Rookie right guard Dalton Risner stood up and took accountability for himself and the O-line for how often Lock was hurried and hit at Arrowhead. Although victory eluded the Broncos, Risner liked Lock's poise.

“He did great. I’m not a judge of composure or anything like that," Risner said. "But you know, he kept great composure. He wasn’t shutting down. He wasn’t pouting or anything like that. The guy got hit a lot today. He was under some pressure. It was only his third game in the NFL. He’s away. He’s in his home city. I think he did great – as always. I’m one of his biggest fans.”

Head coach Vic Fangio is stingy with his praise but despite the heavy snowfall, low temperatures and wet conditions, he thought Lock weathered the storm well, while acknowledging that it wasn't exactly a productive day at the office for the offense.

“It was a tough day obviously when we only score three," Fangio said post-game. "There is not much good there. I thought he handled the conditions well. I think it is a game under these conditions that he can bank and learn from.”

Lock's teammates believe in him and the farther down the stretch the Broncos get with him under center, the more it sounds like Fangio does, too. It'll be interesting to see how Lock rebounds from this loss next week when the Detroit Lions come to Empower Field at Mile High.

