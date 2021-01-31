Broncos Come Up Short in Matthew Stafford Sweepstakes After 'Engaging in Talks'

On Saturday evening, ESPN's Adam Schefter broke the news that the Detroit Lions have traded quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams in an unprecedented deal that swapped former No. 1 overall picks.

The Lions received Jared Goff — the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft — along with two future first-round picks and a third-rounder. So, not only did the Lions get Goff, a franchise-caliber QB with two Pro Bowls (one more than Stafford) and a Super Bowl berth, but also a grip of very valuable draft picks.

Who lost out on this blockbuster deal? The Denver Broncos. We know that GM George Paton was involved in this deal and engaged in negotiations with the Lions, but 9NEWS' Mike Klis revealed Saturday evening that the cost to land Stafford was a bridge too far.

"Per sources, Broncos were engaged in Stafford talks. There were multiple proposals on table - none near haul Lions got from Rams. Lions were interested in Broncos core of young players including Drew Lock. Broncos new GM George Paton was reluctant to part with young core," Klis tweeted.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

The Lions absolutely bent the Rams over on this one. I'm stunned at what Sean McVay and Les Snead gave up to acquire an aging Stafford who will enter his 13th NFL season with one, single, solitary Pro Bowl accolade on his resume.

That one Pro Bowl nod Stafford got? He was an alternate in 2014.

Ouch.

Don't get me wrong. There's a lot to like about Stafford but Goff is seven years young (26) and has accomplished more in the NFL in a much shorter period of time.

Maybe the McVay factor is why Goff succeeded more often than not in L.A. Or, and hear me out on this, maybe Goff is why McVay has succeeded in L.A. Ponder.

Meanwhile, the Broncos are left exposed in the court of public opinion. Paton now is on record of pursuing a starting-caliber QB not-named Drew Lock.

That poisons the well a little bit. If you're Lock, anyway.

Hearing about how the Broncos were involved in negotiations to land Stafford could have a galvanizing effect on Lock and motivate him all the more to improve. Or, it could have the opposite effect and cause him to lose confidence, or at the very least, lose the confidence in knowing that his team has his back.

Don't feel too bad for Lock, though. The kid had his chance to leave no question and put a stranglehold on the Broncos' QB job. But he failed to seize the day (or season).

Back to the drawing board for Paton and the Broncos. According to Denver7's Troy Renck, Paton would have to have been willing to part with a first- and third-rounder, plus a player (likely Lock) in order to land Stafford. That was likely before the Rams blew the doors down with their near-irrational offer.

Now, with two of the star QBs on the trading block off the table, the only other viable domino that could fall is Deshaun Watson. However, the Houston Texans are saying that the team has no interest in trading Watson.

But if a 33-year-old Stafford could command a younger franchise quarterback, plus two first-rounders and a third, what do you suppose the 27-year-old Watson, who's widely considered to be the second-best young signal-caller in the NFL behind only Patrick Mahomes, will cost?

The farm, the ol' dirt road leading to the farm, the county, and all the water rights therein. That's what.

If the cost for Stafford was too rich for Paton's blood, it's hard to imagine him being any more willing to part with such a king's ransom for Watson. Barring a deal with Houston, if Paton is indeed bent on replacing Lock, the Broncos hold the No. 9 overall pick in April's draft.

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.