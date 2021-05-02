Broncos Unveil Complete 10-Player NFL Draft Haul for 2021

As a first-year GM, George Paton couldn't avoid disappointing one faction or another in Broncos Country. To that sect of the fanbase that coveted a top-10 quarterback, the Denver Broncos' top shot-caller surely left them wanting by passing on Ohio State's Justin Fields and Alabama's Mac Jones at pick No. 9.

Hopefully, those same fans will recognize the maneuvers made by Paton to give head coach Vic Fangio every tool possible to succeed in 2021. Last year, then-GM John Elway built the nest around Drew Lock and that philosophy could still bear fruit.

This year, Paton filled the key roster holes and provided the Broncos with something the team has lacked for several years: elite depth.

Hyperbole? Perhaps. But this 10-player draft haul Paton brought home certainly has the potential to offer that elite depth in 2021 and a lot more in the years ahead.

Bottom line, these players can help the Broncos win now, especially if the injury bug chooses to torment this team once again (knock on wood). Without further ado, here's Denver's complete 2021 draft class:

Round 1: Patrick Surtain II | CB | Alabama

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Broncos selected Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain II with the No. 9 pick, passing on Fields. Surtain brings 6-foot-2 length (208 pounds) to the table and an NFL legacy to boot.

The son of a three-time Pro Bowl cornerback, Surtain, Jr. hails from the uber-competitive SEC and brings a wealth of big-game experience to the table. CB1 upside is definitely on the table. For what's it worth, the implication here for Lock is one of extreme confidence on the part of the Broncos. It turns out that Paton, Fangio, and president of football operations John Elway still believe Lock's best football is in front of him.

Round 2: Javonte Williams | RB | North Carolina

USA TODAY Sports

Williams is a 5-foot-10, 220-pound back who brings tremendous vision and burst to the table for the Broncos. In 2020, he rushed for 1,140 yards and 19 touchdowns for the Tarheels, averaging a whopping 7.3 yards per carry.

Paton added a dynamic playmaker in Williams to not only preempt a future roster hole but to give Lock, or Teddy Bridgewater (if he wins the job), yet another potent arrow in the Broncos' offensive quiver. Williams will need to hone his receiving chops some to fully realize Shumur's pass-catching vision for his running backs but the base skill-set is there.

Round 3: Quinn Meinerz | IOL | Wisconsin-Whitewater

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

It's hard enough to garner NFL attention as a small-school prospect but Meinerz had to agonize over the Division III Wisconsin-Whitewater 2020 football season being canceled due to the pandemic and how that might affect his draft stock this year. Fortunately, he stayed in shape and continued to grind through what was a very tumultuous 2020 calendar year.

He'll have to compete with the likes of 2020 third-rounder Lloyd Cushenberry III and sixth-rounder Netane Muti for a seat at the table. But if the Broncos' interior trio repeats with the same lineup in 2021, with Dalton Risner, Cushenberry, and Graham Glasgow, Meinerz will serve as one handy depth piece to go along with Muti as Denver's swing guys.

Round 3: Baron Browning | LB | Ohio State

Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports

Browning was MHH's No. 3 overall-ranked inside linebacker in the 2021 class. The 6-foot-3, 241-pound linebacker brings 4.56-second speed to the Broncos' linebacker corps. Fangio and linebackers coach Reggie Herring now have a legit option to lean on in nickel and dime sub-packages.

Will Browning solve all of Denver's tight end coverage woes? Time will tell. He definitely has the upside.

Round 5: Caden Sterns | S | Texas

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

At 6-feet tall and 210 pounds, Sterns preemptively checks a box for the Broncos with Kareem Jackson being re-signed on a one-year deal. The Broncos opted not to re-sign Will Parks, which means Vic Fangio has been on the lookout for a bonafide No. 3 safety.

Round 5: Jamar Johnson | S | Indiana

Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Johnson is a 6-foot-1, 197-pound defensive back who's coming off a 2020 campaign where he totaled 32 solo tackles, 3.5 tackles for a loss, one sack and four interceptions. It will be interesting to see how Johnson fits in with Vic Fangio's scheme. As a rookie, Johnson will compete with Sterns and the veteran Trey Marshall for that No. 3 safety role in Fangio's defense.

Round 6: Seth Williams | WR | Auburn

Gary Cosby Jr./USA TODAY Sports

Two of the top dogs on the team's wideout depth chart are entering a walk year in Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick. Perhaps in a preemptive, insurance-type move, GM George Paton selected Williams at pick 219 in the sixth round. It'll be interesting to see how fits in. DaeSean Hamilton enters a contract year as well, though as a receiver, he's a very different creature than Williams — in fact, polar opposite.

Round 7: Kary Vincent, Jr. | CB | LSU

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Vincent is a 5-foot-10, 189-pound corner who projects as a nickel at the next level. In his last full season back in 2019 (opted out of 2020), Vincent tallied 36 solo tackles, two tackles for a loss, four interceptions, and eight pass break-ups for LSU. He's a scrappy, energetic competitor that should fit in well in Denver and offer up the Broncos some insurance if Callahan struggles to stay on the field in 2021 or departs in free agency in 2022.

Round 7: Jonathon Cooper | OLB | Ohio State

Russell Costanza-USA TODAY Sports

At 6-foot-3 and 259 pounds, Cooper brings 4.6-second speed to the edge. Although he struggled with injuries at times in his collegiate career, when he was on the field, he produced for the Buckeyes. Time will tell exactly how Cooper fits in but he'll join ex-Buckeye teammate Browning and Dre'Mont Jones on Vic Fangio's defense and seek to vanquish 2020 seventh-rounder Derrek Tuszka to earn a role.

Round 7: Marquiss Spencer | DL | Mississippi State

Keith Warren, Keith Warren, Mississippi Clarion Ledger via Imagn Content Services, LLC

At 6-foot-4 and 301 pounds, Spencer brings some interesting talent to the table but he comes with some weight-management concerns and a hit-or-miss motor. However, he finished the 2020 season with 17 stops, 8.5 tackles for a loss, three sacks, and one forced fumble. He even picked off a pass.

Under the wing of Broncos' venerated D-line coach Bill Kollar, Spencer will soon face a do-or-die situation where a lackluster motor will not be tolerated. If any team can make something of Spencer, it's the Broncos for the reason alone.