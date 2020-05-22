DeMarcus Ware Shares True Thoughts on Whether Von Miller is in Decline

Denver Broncos' rush linebacker Von Miller accredits former teammate DeMarcus Ware with being his NFL inspiration and mentor. Ware’s positive influence helped turn Miller’s career around during a precarious period when it was listing and losing direction.

Ultimately, Ware's influence helped elevate Miller to household-name status and Super Bowl 50 MVP. Ware, after his retirement, returned to Dove valley in a part-time coaching role in 2018 that was designed to build on the bond that he and Miller shared while dispensing his pass-rushing wisdom to the rush linebackers.

Ware recently joined 104.3 The FAN's Schlereth and Evans show and revealed he's still dispensing advice and guidance to his protégé.

“You know it’s crazy just talking with Von," Ware told hosts Mark Schlereth and Mike Evans on Wednesday. "I think that one thing that he is really, really trying to do is to build a team around him, right? Knowing that he’s been where the guys kill him 100% of the time. So I told him, if you can focus everybody better around you then you are not going to get doubled as much.”

Ware also poured scorn on the motion that Miller is beginning to lose some of his famous mojo.

“I didn’t see any of his play declining at all; it’s just the way that teams are really just focused on him," Ware told The FAN. "Once [Bradley] Chubb got hurt, everything was just more of a fan [multiple OL fanning out to block him]. They are bringing a center, their guard, a tackle, putting a TE over there, they are chipping him. If he goes over to the right side they bring the running back over there and chip him."

As Miller reaches the latter part of his storied career, Ware sees the wisdom in leaving the younger version of Von in the past and focusing on letting the new breed of guys, like Chubb, carry the load and create the vital mismatches.

After all, the future Hall-of-Famer trod the path long before Miller even arrived in the NFL.

“I know exactly what that is like, especially in my younger years of being focused on," Ware told The FAN. "Then I started thinking to myself, how do I make myself better? That’s where he’s at right now is saying, 'Hey, I need to get the guys better around me and then I will be able to get a lot more one on ones and be effective.'”

For Miller, the return of Chubb will undoubtedly be huge, as will the arrival of DL Jurrell Casey, who can create further matchup nightmares for opponents. Even long after his retirement, the Broncos and their star pass rusher are counting on a Ware — one of the heroes of Super Bowl 50 — to help point them in the right direction.

Ware’s ability to mentor and show Miller how to be a true leader will now become absolutely crucial to the Broncos' future success. Last year, Miller opted to become more of a vocal force in the locker room, even organizing a team bonding meal after a tough loss in Minnesota that was designed to circle the wagons and close ranks.

Ware is of the belief that Miller has to become even more forceful in his leadership role because it will vastly benefit his game and maximize his shots at getting to opposing quarterbacks.

“You are going to be a lot more effective; I said that comes with leadership," Ware told The FAN. "With leadership if you get the guys to buy in before the season then that is going to propel you into the player, into the defense that you want and into the team leader that you want to be. And he chewed that up and swallowed that. You know what I mean? And really wanted to live and be that guy. So I think that if he do that, which we talked about, it will be great.”

At 31 years old, becoming an even stronger leader can only complement what he can still do on the field. Taking the sage advice from his mentor is something that Miller has always enjoyed and it could also see him bounce back strongly from a down year of sorts where he registered only eight QB sacks. It was the first time he failed to reach double-digit sacks in a season he appeared in at least 10 games.

Learning that less is more might even see Miller remain a devastating pass rusher late into his career, exactly like Ware was when he came to Denver. In his current pass-rushing partner Bradley Chubb, there is a precedent to recreate the magical dynamic that he once had with Ware to devastating effect culminating in a World Championship in 2015.

