HomeNewsFilmDraftGamedayMHH InsidersSI.com
Search

Deshaun Watson vs. Drew Lock: Super Bowl LV Revealed Which QB Broncos Should Roll With in 2021

When it comes to building the roster and quarterback position, George Paton has to see the writing on the wall the Tampa Bay Buccaneers figuratively spray-painted in Super Bowl LV.
Author:
Publish date:

If you watched Super Bowl LV, you learned a valuable lesson; a talented, well-rounded team will always beat a great quarterback. At Raymond James Stadium, the Tampa Buccaneers beat Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9. 

If last month's Super Bowl doesn’t convince you, go back and watch  Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers lose spectacularly to the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl 50.

To return to playoff contention, the Broncos have to prioritize building a competitive roster, replete with high-impact players. The current roster lacks enough game-changing athletes, especially on defense. 

Many fans are pining for disgruntled QB Deshaun Watson and the perceived quick-fix results he might offer the Broncos. But giving away multiple premium-round draft picks and cornerstone talent from the current roster in order to land a Watson, or Russell Wilson, or Sam Darnold, defies the lesson learned from Super Bowl LV. 

The Broncos must play the odds, 11 vs. 1 is a winning hand. Sticking with quarterback Drew Lock gives the Broncos the best chance to keep valuable draft capital, build a defense that delivers better field position, and earn significantly more takeaways. 

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

The Broncos finished the 2020 season with a paltry 16 takeaways — the second-fewest in franchise history. Think about how the Super Bowl 50 Broncos’ defense imposed its will on the Panthers. Remember Newton's face after the Von Miller strip-sack or the No Fly Zone’s suffocating pass coverage? Broncos fans miss those days. 

I recognize that Lock ranked No. 29 out of 32 QBs in Pro Football Focus' rankings this past season, and I fully acknowledge that he must perform better. But with more time on task within Pat Shurmur's offense and additional practice time with his teammates during what is hopefully a more normal offseason, fans should expect to see improved performance from Lock. 

Let’s also remember the skill positions that surround Lock. No. 1 wideout Courtland Sutton will return from injury, Jerry Jeudy is in his second year, speedster KJ Hamler will be in the slot, talented tight end Noah Fant will be in his third season, and finally, hard-charging running back Melvin Gordon will ensure that opposing defenses pay attention to stopping the run. To say nothing of Phillip Lindsay, Albert Okwuegbunam, and a significantly improved offensive line. 

With all of this talent, the 2021 Broncos offense has the talent to make defensive coordinators lose sleep. Trust the math; a more talented roster equals more victories. 

Instead of selling the farm, new Broncos GM George Paton must play the odds and build a roster that puts Lock in the best position to thrive in the highly competitive AFC West Division.

Follow Mike on Twitter @MHHEvans.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Deshaun Watson, Drew Lock
News

Deshaun Watson vs. Drew Lock: Super Bowl LV Revealed Which QB Broncos Should Roll With

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller (58) in the third quarter against the Detroit Lions at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

Bonafide Insider Throws Wet Blanket on Von Miller Returning to Broncos on Restructured Deal

Green Bay Packers Leroy Butler knocks down Bronco receiver Rod Smith after a reception during first half play against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2000 at Mile High Stadium in Denver. Rod Smith Of Denver And Leroy Butler Of The Packers
News

Broncos Three Most Egregious Hall-of-Fame Snubs & Why Each Deserves Enshrinement

Malik Reed
News

Broncos OLB Malik Reed Breaks Silence on his Bold Goals for 2021

Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Azeez Ojulari (13) looks into the Arkansas Razorbacks backfield during the second quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Georgia won the game 37-10.
Draft

Finding Broncos: Azeez Ojulari, Edge, Georgia

Shelby Harris, McTelvin Agim
News

Report: Broncos Will Target Bargain Bin D-Linemen in Free Agency

American quarterback Mac Jones of Alabama (10) and American quarterback Jamie Newman of Wake Forest/Georgia (7) watch drills during American practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama, USA
News

Denver Insider Hints at Broncos Drafting Alabama QB Mac Jones in Round 1

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) prior to a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.
News

NFL.com Ranks Broncos' Drew Lock No. 33 Starting QB in NFL

Notre Dame TE Tommy Tremble
News

Report: Broncos Interested in Drafting 'Big-Time Weapon' on Offense